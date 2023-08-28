Almost at the place where Femke Bol had fallen eight days earlier and the baton flew out of her hands, she now caught up with Jamaica. For example, the gold in the 4x 400 meters went to the Dutch women with Bol, Eveline Saalberg, Lieke Klaver and Cathelijn Peeters in the track. In addition, in a new national record.

The last lap, the last meters to be precise, on the track of the Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ had much to form a national athletics trauma due to the bizarre twenty minutes on the opening day. But where Sifan Hassan and Femke Bol then fell, in a fight for the title in the 10,000 meters and the 4×400 mixed relay respectively, Bol washed away that hangover.

After great preliminary work by Saalberg, Klaver and Peeters, she took the baton at the start of the final round in third place. For a long time the gap towards the final runners from Great Britain and Jamaica seemed to remain the same. But with a phenomenal straight, and the increasing fatigue of the women in front of her, Bol picked up Nicole Yeargin first with an utmost effort and in the last meters also the Jamaican Stacey Ann Williams. A phenomenal sprint, ending in the arms of the other three women.

Naturally, Bol was the protagonist. Most of the attention goes to the final runner. Moreover, she completed her party after Thursday’s world title in the 400 meters hurdles. And she showed resilience again. Her dramatic final round on day one had stuck in her head, but thanks to a good approach, it did not affect her in the course of the tournament. From the call with the psychologist, the support of her teammates and the clear agreements with her coach – it turned out to be the right approach.

Yet, of course, this gold belonged to the entire foursome. Indicative of the strength of all four runners: the improvement of the national record. With a time of 3:20.72, Jamaica was beaten by 0.12 seconds and the British ladies by 0.32 seconds. Lisanne de Witte watched with joy and emotion. With her in the team, the final was reached, after which she was replaced by Klaver. Soon the golden foursome was also hugged by the Dutch men. They had finished in seventh place just ahead of the Dutch women in the final won by the United States. See also A tourist from Russia spoke about the increase in prices for export flights from South Africa

The women had nothing to fear from this great power. Because Alexis Holmes had received the baton in the out-of-box heat, the United States was disqualified. With that, the big favorite was missing. The US women’s 4×400 meters teams had won gold in seven of the last eight World Championships and the last seven Olympic titles.

But that’s the risk of the job. And the Dutch team can also make it increasingly difficult for that team. There is still a clear stretch, with an average age of less than 25 years. Last year things went wrong with a wrong substitution at the World Cup in Eugene, but gold was won at the European Championship in Munich. That performance earned the team the Sports Team of the Year award, presented by former swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

But this new peak was not yet foreseen at the time. They cheerfully entered the stadium with a short rehearsed dance. And it remained restless for a long time after the finish. A golden foursome as a thrilling denouement, fitting for a tournament full of surprises.



Gold for Ukraine in the high jump Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold in the high jump. The Ukrainian was the only one who jumped over 2.01 meters. The Australians Eleanor Patterson (silver) and Nicola Olyslagers (bronze) got stuck at 1.99 meters. © AP

The Netherlands sixth in the 4×400 meter relay Finish! The United States takes gold with force majeure. The French are second and the bronze goes to the British. Netherlands ends as sixth after a disqualification from Botswana. © REUTERS

Nareej Chopra lives up to favorite role The Indian Neeraj Chopra won the javelin throw. The crowd favorite was the favorite and threw 88.17 meters with his second throw – enough for gold. Arshad Nadem came closest. The Pakistani threw 87.82 meters. Bronze went to the Czech Jakub Vadlejch. © REUTERS

Yavi leaves behind Kenyans in 3000 meters steeplechase Winfred Mutile Yavi won the 3000 meters steeplechase with an impressive time of 8:54.29 – dthe fastest time of the year. The Bahraini defeated the Kenyans Beatrice Chepkoech (silver) and Faith Cherotich (bronze). ©AFP

Kenyan Moraa takes gold at 800 meters With a personal best Mary Moraa won the 800 meters. The Kenyan sprinted past in the last 100 meters Athing Mu. The American eventually had to settle for bronze, because the British Kelly Hodgkinson also had a very strong final sprint. See also Special news - Tour of France: Nantes and concern about the increase in crime Moraa crosses the finish line cheering. © REUTERS

Noor wins blistering final 5000 meters Jacob Ingebrigtsen took gold in a thrilling 5000m final. The Norwegian went side by side with the Spaniard Mihamed Katir towards the finish and only made a minimum difference of 14 hundredths in the last meter. The bronze went Jacob Crop from Kenya. While the high jumpers and javelin throwers are still busy, so is the final of the 800 meters started for women. Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins with a minimal lead. In the background, Krop sprints to bronze. ©AFP

Klaver participates in the women’s race, Bonevacia is eliminated in the men’s race Dear Klaver replaces Lisanne de Witte in the Dutch sprint team for the 4×400 meters. The other three runners are the same as those who ran the fifth fastest time on Saturday: Femke Bol, Eveline Saalberg and Cathelijn Peeters. Klaver will run her seventh race of the tournament and compete in her fourth event. That is quite exceptional at major championships. The 25-year-old athlete previously competed in the 4×400 meter mixed, the 400 meter and the 4×100 meter. In the Dutch men’s sprint team also a change for the final of the 4×400 meters. Isayah Boers takes the place of Liemarvin Bonevacia, who participated in the series. Ramsey Angela, Terrence Agard and Isaya Klein Ikkink have been retained. 20:14

The evening program started it high jump for women and javelin throw for men. 17 men will also start for the final of the 5 kilometers. This morning the marathon was on the program, with Abdi Nageeye at the start. Read how that ended here.

