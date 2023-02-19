with video Femke Bol opens indoor season with unofficial world record at 500 meters: ‘I had no idea’

Femke Bol immediately opened her indoor season on Saturday evening in Boston with a blast of a time. She ran the fastest 500 meters ever run in the world: 1.05.63. “It was my first indoor race of this year at an unknown distance, so I had no idea if I was on track for a world record,” said the 22-year-old from Amersfoort after the race, which she won with great force majeure.