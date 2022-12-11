With pollMax Verstappen has the chance to be elected Sportsman of the Year for the second year in a row. The Formula 1 driver, who extended his world title this year, is among the last three nominees. He will have competition from skater Thomas Krol and track cyclist Harrie Lavreysen.

Suzanne Schulting, Irene Schouten and Annemiek van Vleuten are the three nominees for the annual Sportswoman of the Year title. The choice among the women was the most difficult this year, said jury chairman Bas van de Goor.



Schulting and Schouten were the queens of the Olympic Games in Beijing at the beginning of this year. Both won four medals, only the distribution was slightly different. Van Vleuten also had a great season with the world title and overall victory in the three Grand Tours. Schulting was already crowned Sportswoman of the Year four years ago.

There was quite a bit of discussion about the nominations within the jury, Van de Goor acknowledged. The fact that Femke Bol (European champion, silver at the World Cup) and Ireen Wüst (also winner of gold at her fifth Games) were not nominated was not a unanimous choice.



“We are expected to come up with a top three, but have considered nominating four or five athletes,” said Van de Goor. “The point is that you keep making a choice every time. If you do five, you want the sixth too. We almost couldn’t figure it out, but opted for the option that most of our team agreed with. It shows how difficult this choice was.”

Winners will be announced on December 21

Jeroen Otter, Sarina Wiegman and Eelco Meenhorst are nominated for ‘Coach of the Year’. The women of the short track relay team, the 4×400 relay women and the Jumbo-Visma team that won the Tour de France are in the race for Sports Team of the Year. The prize for Paralympic Athlete of the Year goes to Diede de Groot, Jetze Plat and Sanne Voets.

On December 19 and 20, all athletes and coaches can cast their votes, just like the professional jury. Both count for fifty percent. The winners will be announced on Wednesday 21 December in a television broadcast by the NOS. No real sports gala will be held this year. The sober concept from the corona era has been chosen, partly for cost considerations. That means no red carpet, no big prom and far fewer athletes in the hall.

Nominees Sportsman of the Year:

Thomas Krol (skating)

Harrie Lavreysen (track cycling)

Max Verstappen (motorsport)

Nominees Sportswoman of the Year:

Irene Schouten (skating)

Suzanne Schulting (short track)

Annemiek van Vleuten (cycling)

Sports team nominees of the year:

Relay women 4×400 meters (athletics)

Relay team women (short track)

Team Jumbo Visma (cycling)

Nominees Paralympic Athlete of the Year:

Diede de Groot (wheelchair tennis)

Jetze Plat (paracycling, paratriathlon)

Sanne Voets (para dressage)

Nominees Coach of the Year:

Eelco Meenhorst (rowing)

Jeroen Otter (short track)

Sarina Wiegman (soccer)

Sarina Wiegman became European champion with the English women. © ANP/EPA

