Women belonging to feminist organizations in Bolivia arrived this Saturday at the Embassy ofe United States in La Paz to protest with graffiti on the facade against the “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

Dozens of women who participated in a national feminist meeting organized by the Bolivian collective Mujeres Creando went to the US embassy and They threw red paint on the main sidewalk of that building.

The activists shouted slogans such as “genocidal” or “ceasefire”, as seen in the social media broadcast of Radio Deseo, which belongs to Mujeres Creando.

The leader of the collective, María Galindo, wrote on a white cloth the message “Women in the armies do not represent liberation, but genocidal patriarchy in the body of a woman. “It is not war, it is genocide.”

Galindo also managed to place two graffiti on the embassy wall, one that read “ceasefire” and another that insisted that “it is not a war, it is genocide.”

Two Bolivian police officers who were guarding the building were barely able to prevent the activist from finishing the graffiti, as they were overtaken by the other protesters.

“We want to make it clear that we are not against the Jewish people, nor against any people. “What is happening in Gaza is going to affect the entire world order,” Galindo said before painting on the façade.

According to the activist, the events in the Gaza Strip will affect “all poor people, all societies in the south,” such as Bolivia.

“That’s why we are here. We want to tell the American embassy that we are not here under orders from Iran.”“We are not in favor of Hamas and we are not in favor of the Iranian regime,” he clarified.

Galindo recalled that these groups raised their voices “when the moral police of the Iranian regime killed (the young Kurdish woman) Mahsa Amini” for supposedly wearing the Islamic veil incorrectly.

“We do not accept the blackmail that if we question the genocide in Gaza, in Palestine, it is because we are with Hamas. It is not like that, that is false blackmail.”

He also expressed his repudiation of the “propaganda” that shows “military women who are going to go massacre as the sexy part of war.”

“It hurts us as feminists because that is not liberation,” said the activist.

The protest was decided spontaneously at the end of the meeting, in which women participated in La Paz to “tell North American imperialism to cease fire,” she added.

There are several countries that have decided to demonstrate against what is happening in the Middle East. Protests in central London, United Kingdom.

The Government of Luis Arce decided two weeks ago to cut its diplomatic ties with Israel in the face of what it considers an “aggressive and disproportionate military offensive” against the population of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which de facto governs the Gaza Strip, celebrated that decision and described it as a “brave” stance, while Israel considered that Bolivia aligned itself with that group and shows its “surrender to terrorism and the regime of Ayatollahs in Iran.

The war has resulted in more than 1,200 deaths in Israel due to the Hamas attack on October 7, which started the conflict, and the Israeli bombings on the enclave, which have caused more than 11,100 deaths and at least 28,000 injuries.

Among the fatalities are more than 8,000 women and children, the Gaza Government Communication Office reported this Saturday.

EFE