More than one hundred feminist women gathered this Thursday in front of the French embassy in Madrid after learning the result of the ‘Pelicot case’, the same day that the Avignon court sentenced Dominique Pelicot to twenty years in prison, the maximum sentence, for sedating and raping his wife along with dozens of men during a decade.

The protesters have gatheredfrom 7:00 p.m. in support of Gisèle Pelicot, the French woman victim of rape organized by her own husband, on Salustiano Olózaga street in Madrid, where they have demanded “greater protection” for women, reports EP.

During the concentration, the manifest ‘Let shame change sides’, the phrase that Gisèle Pelicot uttered when the trial began against the 52 identified men of the almost a hundred who committed the rapes.

«We want to express that we are with you Gisèle. Thank you for your bravery. Finally, shame is changing sides,” were the words spoken in French and Spanish at the beginning of the rally. In addition, a group of attendees at the protest have appeared with about one hundred life-size cardboard figures, with the victim’s face, which represent the one hundred men who attacked the woman.









The maximum penalty

Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence, this Thursday at the Avignon court. He has been found guilty of aggravated rape, after having administered sedatives to his wife, and also of having filmed his own daughter and daughters-in-law without her consent. His name will be included in the country’s sex offender registry.

The court has ruled that the other 50 accused in the same case are also guilty of rape or attempted rape.

Gisèle Pelicot says she “respects” the judicial decision and affirms that she has fought this “battle” for her “children and grandchildren.”