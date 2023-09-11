“And if we are the majority it is only in the red figures… / And what are you waiting for? / To tell your truth / Life is becoming extinct in the midst of darkness… / And what are you waiting for?

The lyric is from renowned rapper oaxacan Mare Warning Lirikaone of the first in Mexico who began to name herself out loud as a feminist rapper, one of the first in this country who saw rap as a powerful narrative tool to tell what was happening to women.

“The feminist movement is gaining strength in this femicidal country because it is necessary to point out the social framework that is occurring for women to be violated in this way. What I do with rap is to accompany what other women are already doing with organizations for determined motherhood, or who are forming collectives to search for the missing. We, the women who rap, are the consequence of there being these organized movements within our territories. We emerged because of them,” says the singer behind hits like ‘Libres y vivas’, ‘Writing history’ and ‘Trees under the sea’, which was on the film’s soundtrack. Black Panther: Wakanda forever.

Mare has been speaking for 20 years to talk about his own frustration, to echo his indignation at the mobilizations of Oaxacan teachers in 2006, who were brutally repressed by the Government. Mare writes lyrics like her song ‘Fireflies’ to go into her own grief, talk about her losses and challenge the mandate that a woman who fights always has to be strong.

Mare Warning Lirika. Courtesy

He also sings to recognize his own origins. “I am Zapotec, from the Sierra Norte of Oaxaca, the first generation born in the city. I didn’t start rapping in Zapotec, it was the other way around, being a rapper I discovered myself Zapotec, I understood the migratory process, identity, the demands that go through my body and my voice. Rap helped me think from another place. Rap has helped me meet ordinary people.”

Mare Warning Lirika knows that what happens to her does not go through her alone and that is why she sings it with courage. “What happens to me, to you, goes through us as a community, goes through us as a collective, goes through us as a context, we are victims of the war on drug trafficking, of racism, of violence and the fact that I speak out loud about “Certain problems make sense to many others who have experienced it.”

Far from her native Oaxaca, in Mexico City, behind building B, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), their slogans get into the body of fifth-semester anthropology student Arantxa Jiménez Cruz. She moves her hands, shakes her body and sings, like a hymn, with a proud heart the songs of Mare. “We have been so silent, I have seen my grandmother keep silent about so many things, that now that I and so many others can speak, you think how can you not use your voice?”

Rap for everyone

Arantxa learned to rap thanks to a friend who practiced with his lyrics in the university squares and, although this seemed to be a field more governed by male gang voices and narratives, he wanted to learn to quickly conjugate rhymes and continued practicing to use his voice and do something that, at the time, didn’t seem like a big deal: tell his story.

This almost naive taste for rap, this pleasure of taking the microphone in the public square to amplify her feelings led her to realize that like her, many women, especially in Latin America, were raising their voices encouraged by the beats powerful music from the neighborhood. She started listening to rapper Sara M, in Argentina, with her raw singing about immigration; to Rebeca Lane, in Guatemala, giving other perspectives on motherhood and, of course, to Mare Advertencia Lirika, in Mexico, singing as a woman from the demands of the indigenous peoples.

“They are not singing on the air, each one has a very defined speech. From ecofeminisms, through transinclusive currents or new motherhoods. They have a great responsibility when speaking,” explains the young rapper.

Arantxa, who by singing has already achieved a stage name, Agua y viento, realized that hers was not an isolated force, rather it was part of a great movement that has become, according to some academics, a of the places of greatest amplification for feminism in the region.

“A strategy of power is to take away your word and rap is important because it is a culture that, coming from the periphery and being sung, opens the possibility of precisely that, of taking back the word,” explains Nelly Lara, doctor in political sciences and researcher at the Center for Research and Gender Studies at UNAM, in Mexico. “We are going through the fourth wave of feminism and one of its peculiarities is that the traditional ways of political participation of women are being dismantled and others are being developed that are aimed at more artistic participation. Feminist rap is one of those faces that are taking these new forms for women.”

In other territories, far from Oaxaca and the university squares of Mexico City, on the border between Mexico and the United States, in Ciudad Juárez, the rapper Black Sheep Like Mare Warning Lirika and Arantxa, she finds in her body, in her voice, a space of resistance. “I am a border girl, daughter of parents who worked in the maquila, with a family that migrated from Durango to Ciudad Juárez to pursue the American dream. My rap is a protest against my reality where feminicide, the border, the maquila converge… For me, rap became a window to tell all those who only know about “the dead women of Juárez”, that there are living women here, questioning, resisting and that we want to enjoy this life,” says the singer.

Black Sheep Alejandra López Uribe (Courtesy)

Rap for Obeja Negra was a natural choice. Being from the border, highly influenced by the music of the north, her brother quickly introduced her to the music of Vico C, with all the epic behind the consumption of heroin. Then she came across a more political rap with bands like Facts Against Decorum, but her own need to find a more feminine voice, one that spoke about other stories, led her to discover the Spanish Mala Rodríguez, the Argentinian Actitud Maria Marta , Arianna Puello, a Dominican living in Europe, and Anarkía Ruíz, from Venezuela. “Spanish united us!” emphasizes the rapper. ”When I start listening to exponents in Spanish, I connect with their lyrics and their stories, and I realize that we have the opportunity to sing our own story for ourselves, not for other voices, and I realize that my own story is valuable ”.

This wave of female rappers who increasingly express themselves from feminism, despite what that implies within the hip-hop genre itself, is a phenomenon that, far from surprising, seems coherent for the academy. At least that’s what researcher Nelly Lara believes, who has made rap one of her great writing themes. “When Kira Cochrane wrote in the diary Guardian in 2013 that a new wave in feminism had “grown” and had “made its way”, he pointed out that this wave was closely linked to the artistic, rather than to the conventional theoretical. He predicted that the theory was going to leave academic spaces and would be reflected elsewhere, in the face of very expressive manifestations of emotions, rage, pain, anger. Feminist rappers tell themselves, they are women who narrate from their personal experiences, their guiding axis is the denunciation of gender violence committed against women and that is very symptomatic of these new forms of feminism.

Rap is very close to the oral tradition, it has creative freedom, it does not require those who practice it to have prior knowledge of music to do it, “anyone who can speak, can rap!” says Mare Warning Lirika, who adds “the Rap is not focused on just one narrative because what it starts with is that it is true, that you have lived it and know it. We all have stories to tell, and if you are given the opportunity to tell them, why wouldn’t you? The Oaxacan singer’s question is answered by women from many corners of Mexico and Latin America who are narrating her life and her story with their sung word.

