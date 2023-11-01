“Many of these artists were relegated and hidden by the patriarchy that has prevailed in the history of art.” Rocío de la Villa, responsible for the exhibition ‘Maestras’, says it and regrets it, a feminist plea that turns the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum purple until next February and is recreated in words like sorority, misogyny, empowered or system patriarchal. It brings together a hundred works by seventy notable artists, most of them forgotten, relegated or little known. It also culminates the “feminist transformation” of the art gallery directed by Guillermo Solana, which houses 26 works by thirteen women.

“In response to the historical erasure they suffered, ‘Maestras’ presents for the first time in Spain a feminist journey through the contribution of women artists to the history of art from the end of the 16th century to the first decades of the 20th,” says the curator of this militant display. It has taken her three years of work to gather the 101 works by 70 artists loaned by different institutions and collectors. Only three of the pieces are from the Thyssen, a museum that is committed to “sorority and feminism” through paintings, sculptures, works on paper and textiles by creators mostly outside the radar of the general public.

«How many artists have been stolen from us? We asked ourselves this question and the viewer will ask this question when discovering so many unknown fantastic works beyond some recognized figures,” says Solana. Those recognized are Artemisia Gentileschi, Lavinia Fontana, Clara Peeters, Louis-Elisaberth Vigée-Le Brun – chamber painter of Marie Antoinette -, Camille Claudel, Berthe Morisot, Mary Cassatt, Natalia Goncharova, Tamara de Lempicka, Sonia Delaunay, Frida Kahlo, Maruja Mayo or Ángeles Santos.

Lesser known artists



But there are many more names that will not say much to the general public, such as Catterina Cantoni, Fede Galizia, Judith Leister, Rachel and Anna Ruysch, Angelica Kauffmann, Mary Beale, Victoria Martín, Suzanne Valadon, Henriette Browne. Elizabetta Sirani, Lluïsa Vidal, María Sibiylla Merian, Paula Modersohn-Becker, Helene Funke, Marie Cazin, Emy Roeder and a long etcetera.

Access to the Thyssen exhibition, with its purple painted walls.



EFE







«It is not enough to put those deliberately erased or disappeared into the canon. This exhibition should change our perspective, yes, but also the canon,” says Solana. “It is a feminist exhibition that represents an unmitigated corrective to the prejudices of patriarchy that stored the works of these artists in museum warehouses,” supports the curator, founder of Women in the Visual Arts (MAV). «They are stories of heroines turned into stories of gender violence by their companions. Women excluded, buried, whose past and identity were stolen; silent women for fear of being decapitated,” the commissioner argues.

With this exhibition, the Thyssen culminates “a process of feminist awareness of more than a decade that began with the exhibition ‘Heroinas'” and that has changed the way the center and its organization program. “‘Maestras’ is a culmination, but not a conclusion,” says Solana, who endorses it as “the great exhibition of the season” with “many unique, wonderful and exquisite pieces.”

“It is articulated unequivocally in feminist terms but it is not sectarian and does not exclude anyone,” says Solana. «Everyone will like it, including those who don’t feel like feminists. The important thing is to abandon prejudices. “It is an exhibition for art lovers regardless of theoretical arguments,” adds the director of the Thyssen.

Historical deletion



“They were all famous artists in their time who today are once again recognized as teachers in response to the erasure in the history of art that they suffered along with other less known artists and who broke molds with works of undoubted excellence,” claims the curator. «It is an exhibition of women who represent women and their interests. Cultured, cosmopolitan and committed women who received the highest symbolic, theoretical and material recognitions as models of talent, professionalism and independence,” she adds.

In the exhibition there are sculptures, paintings, engravings and fabrics.



EFE







It presents a chronological journey through “eight relevant themes on the path to emancipation”, combining “the history of art with that of ideas.” It begins with the section ‘Sorority I. La causa delle done’, with artists from northern Italy who portray female biblical figures and heroines of Antiquity. ‘Botanists, connoisseurs of wonders’, investigates still life and a possible female genealogy around the still life subgenre. ‘Illustrated and Academic’ brings together British, French and Spanish creators from before and after the French Revolution to show how patronage influenced the recognition of art created by women.

‘Orientalism / Costumbrismo’ jumps to the second half of the 19th century to vindicate women artists through their experiences of proximity with other non-Western women. ‘Jobs, care’ and ‘New motherhoods’ bring together examples of realism and the romantic and political idealism of the artists, with their representations of working women. The second houses pieces that reflect women’s feelings about their own motherhood in the face of the “angel of the home” discourse.

‘Sorority II. Complicities’, recreates the friendship between women and ‘Emancipadas’ closes the exhibition with avant-garde artists in the first decades of the 20th century.

Sponsored by the Carolina Herrera brand, the exhibition will offer a reduced version at the Arp Museum Bahnhof Rolandseck in Remagen (Germany). It is complemented by a microsite with visions, stories and reflections by different contemporary creators, a film series, a conference series and an international symposium.