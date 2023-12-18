This is the web version of Americanas, EL PAÍS América's newsletter that addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. To receive it every Sunday you can subscribe in this link.

Many women who have recently entered motherhood know that there is an intense conflict between them regarding a very precious resource: breast milk. On the one hand, there is the axis of exclusive breastfeeding, which defends the body's milk as the only way to feed babies well. In the other corner is the axis that says that the formula sold in pharmacies or supermarkets today is very good, full of essential nutrients, and available for those who cannot, or do not want to, breastfeed. It wouldn't matter what everyone does in her house if it weren't for the fact that on both sides there are those who accuse the other party of being a bad mother: for not breastfeeding or for breastfeeding for many years. Moms lose with heads and lose with stamps.

I entered the maternity hospital without much interest in giving my opinion in the debate, I wanted to go unnoticed while I decided which milk would work best for me and my baby. But when my son was born, in September, he had some health problems that forced us to stay in the clinic for 23 days (a problem, fortunately, now in the past). There I found a place that was ideal to put a ceasefire in this milk fight: the hospital's lactation room.

Let me describe it. There were five chairs in a white room, each with a pump next to it, where new mothers sit with little glass bottles to store milk that they are going to express. What is extracted is then left in a window and will be taken by the nurses to each incubator or crib. There are those who extract liters and those who barely extract drops. You cannot use the cell phone, which invites conversation, and there is a lot to talk in this scenario: a group of women with their tits in the air, sometimes trying to get a laugh out of us in that unexpected scenario, other times with their eyes swollen when crying out of concern for the little ones. Nobody imagined starting to be a mother in front of an incubator.

The key thing: No one there is worried about the milk war. There no milk has super powers. He lechegate It is a fight of tweets or blogs, very far away. Here we all just came out of a birth, a cesarean section, there is no time for fights. The important thing here is that babies have an appetite, that they gain weight, that they do not suffer, that they get stronger. Did the little one like the formula? Great, enjoy it. Do you have mastitis during your first days of breastfeeding? Give yourself a break. Is she too depressed to breastfeed? Don't worry, let's talk, let me give you a hug.

One afternoon I found one of my new mom friends crying because she wasn't producing as much breast milk as she would for her first child. Maybe it was stress, maybe not being able to drink much water while in the newborn unit, or maybe just a simple mystery of biology. But she calmed down when she realized that neither the doctors nor the nurses nor anyone else was worried about the low production, because the little boy was feeding perfectly with formula.

I say that the lactation room of that clinic was like a place of ceasefire because no one spoke in an accusatory tone: we shared, we listened and we respected. “Don't compare yourselves,” a nurse asked us when we noticed that some women produced more milk than others. I would say that that place helped me in one of the hardest moments of my life because, as with other issues that come with being a woman, an empathetic group of friends who listen without judging can get you out of one of the worst holes.

I do not want to trivialize this debate that has more arguments on both sides: that breastfeeding can slightly reduce the chances of breast cancer; that the formula allows more independence for mothers who have to work; that breastfeeding strengthens the baby's jaw muscles; that formula allows parents to be more involved in feeding their little ones in the first months. There is no scientific evidence, in any case, that confirms that children with some milk are more intelligent or healthier in the long term. There is a lot of myth about super milk that needs to be dispelled.

More moving is to see that, although there is no superhero milk, there is a great diversity of milks. In the clinic, when you see the jars full of each expressed milk, some full and others with drops, you notice that the color of each milk is different, and seeing the bottles together is moving: like witnessing the multiple shades of what it is like to be women. We are all different at the end of the day, but all milks are one: the one that nourishes and allows us to live.

