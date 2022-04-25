Guadalajara Jalisco.- Feminist and sexual diversity groups and organizations share infographics on networks made by @mattelsa in which they show Applications what will they be tools for to share the Location to family and friends from cell phones.

Despite the fact that taking extreme precautions is not the solution to insecurity in the country, these applications can be used so that women feel more safe on the streetsThey are also available for different countries.

Google Maps

An application perhaps used only to know how to get to the places we are going, it also has the option of sharing location to trusted people who use the same application.

Just by having a Google account, you enter your profile which is clicking on your photo in the upper right corner and then choose share location. The people who use the application will come out and also more options to share.

If you want to share all day, or even not disable it, the duration can be extend until you turn it offas well as choose a desired time estimate.

Read more: Guide to free up iPhone space and have more memory

In addition, the application will show the people with whom you shared the how much battery you havein order to take it into account in case your cell phone turns off.

Sister

This application created by women will also share your location in real time, in addition, has an SOS button to notify to people who are at risk.

To register, you only need your email and your name, and later it will ask you to enter a code or create a new one, this will help your “circle” have the same code and be created a group with the people you want to see your location.

URSAFE

This application works with voice, a word is recorded that you can use in an emergency, and saying it out loudthe app will ask people with whom you previously shared the feature for help.

To enter you only need an email, a name and add a emergency contact with the person’s cell phone. You can even receive fake calls as a resource for when you need an excuse in an emergency.

LIFE360

The application that was one of the most commented by users who have used it, is an app that also allows you to see the real-time location of the circle of friends or family that you decide, even will notify people in your circle when you are at home.

Users in social networks also added the functions that both Android and Apple have in their phones already installed from the factory.

Android

By pressing the power button five consecutive times, the emergency mode will be activated, which will give a count of five seconds in case it has been by mistake to cancel it, if it is not cancelled, it will call for support of security elements.

Manzana

“find me” or “Find”, which can be activated through the application for iPhone, iPad and iMac, will allow you can enter relatives and acquaintances with the same applications to know your location.

Also, if it has been turned off or downloaded, the application will have the last location of the device on the map.

To make emergency calls, with iPhone 8 or later, just touch the power button and a volume button at the same time for a few seconds and it will display a menu to choose emergency calls or use your medical record.

Read more: “Angel wings”; Hubble captures impressive galaxy collision

It is important to emphasize that all the functions must be tested beforehand and activated if necessary, so that in the event of a risk situation, you can use it quickly.