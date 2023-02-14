In March, the Foreign Ministry wants to specify what it understands by the term. A new plan will also promote gender equality.

Annalena Baerbock speaks at a discussion on feminist foreign policy on the fringes of the general debate at the UN General Assembly in New York last September. Image: Michael Kappeler/dpa

Dhe Federal Foreign Office plans to present guidelines on feminist foreign policy for the first time next month. According to the Funke media group, this emerges from the response of the federal government to a small request from the Union faction. The guidelines should serve as a “framework and direction” for the action of the External Action Service.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) announced a feminist foreign policy after taking office. In the Bundestag she said in January last year: “Some people find it difficult to pronounce the term. But actually it’s very simple: It’s about representation, it’s about rights, and it’s about resources.”

According to the Foreign Ministry’s response to the Union request in March, guidelines for this feminist foreign policy are now to be presented.

A so-called gender action plan is then planned, which aims to concretely promote gender equality.