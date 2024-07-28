Was Barbie as feminist as we thought in 2023? A year after the release of the film directed by Greta Gerwig, which became the highest-grossing title in the history of Warner Studios and the biggest world premiere of last year, a new exhibition in London questions its novel reinterpretation of the doll. Launched on the occasion of Barbie’s 65th anniversary, this new exhibition in London Design Museumwhich can be visited until February 2025, offers a historical journey through 250 objects and 180 variations of the doll, revealing a much more ambivalent nature: a mix of liberated but also conservative attributes.

More information

“The relationship between Barbie and feminism is full of nuances,” says the curator of the exhibition, Danielle Thom, in a museum room where visitors dressed in pink abound. “From the beginning, there were elements of feminism in her story. For example, Barbie had a career from the beginning and made it clear, through her houses and her cars, that she was an independent woman. But, on the other hand, Mattel always privileged a certain body image and a certain racial identity, above all others.” The curious thing is that the exhibition was organized with the collaboration of the manufacturer, which has not prevented the curator from inserting “a critical look” in the exhibition. “Mattel has learned a lot from its past mistakes, which explains where it is today,” says Thom.

The first Barbie had a mean face. The exhibition opens with the original model from 1959, a girl with a perfidious look that already reflected all the contradictions of the character. Dressed in a zebra-print swimsuit, her silhouette seems impossible, a sexist prototype with exaggerated makeup and a high-class lifestyle. socialite. Youthful yet mature, with a teenage ponytail and adult breasts, Barbie was an ambiguous figure. Simple and sophisticated, suggestive and demure, she attracted a multitude from the start. Even so, it is undeniable that she was designed as an object of desire. She was inspired by the German doll Bild Lilli, with a narrow waist, prominent bust and eternal legs, designed as a collector’s item for adults and not as a toy for children.

A room in the Barbie exhibition at the Design Museum in London.

One of the keys to her success—Mattel sold 300,000 dolls in one year; a decade later she was generating 500 million dollars a year—was her styles, which also left no room for doubt. Girls could dress her as a bride, a member of a country club, in an evening dress, or in a nightgown. She had jobs from the beginning, but only as a dancer, a nurse, a stewardess, a cheerleader, or a model. A vinyl record of songs released in the early sixties, designed so that girls would imagine that this 29-centimeter plastic doll was a real woman, included her in the classic search for Prince Charming. Ken, created in 1961, was presented as “Barbie’s boyfriend,” which does not mean that he was a subordinate or laughable figure, as Gerwig suggested. A simple fiction? Not quite: Mattel’s strategy always consisted of turning her into a role model, an avatar that little girls could project themselves into, imagining themselves as adults. “I’ll make it look like it’s you,” sang a girl in her first advertisement, broadcast during the Mickey Mouse Club. Their mission was to “reassure parents by encouraging girls to adopt good self-care habits.”

Yet Mattel was quick to add layers to the character in response to social change. As the 1960s progressed, Barbie took on other jobs and roles, reflecting women’s changing aspirations in the face of the famous “problem that had no name,” as Betty Friedan would say: the dissatisfaction and discontent that women felt in their role as angels in the home. In 1962, Barbie could buy a house, her first cardboard Dreamhouse, even though, in real life, a woman could not obtain a mortgage without her husband’s permission. In 1965, Astronaut Barbie was launched, four years before man set foot on the moon. In 1969, an erotic year, the doll became mobile and able to speak. In 1980, the first Latina and black Barbies appeared, as reflected in the documentary Black Barbieproduced by Shonda Rhimes, which has just been released on Netflix. In 1992, the first presidential doll, but also the Totally Hair Barbie, with long hair down to her ankles, the best-selling model in its history. The ambivalence was still there.

From left to right, models from 1959 (the first Barbie, in a swimsuit), 1962 (Barbie astronaut), 1973 (Barbie doctor), 1985 (Barbie day and night) and 2016 (new ‘curvy’ silhouette from the Fashionistas range).

The eighties of Reaganism and the working girls, A mix of conservatism and hyperconsumption, these were the best times of the year. The worst came in 2016, when sales fell to historic lows (-21% in a single year) and Mattel had to launch a crisis plan, which would lead to the launch of four different silhouettes for the doll, whose campaign was reflected in the excellent documentary Tiny Shoulders. It included an anthology scene, in which a girl participating in a focus group She refused to play with a doll “because she was fat” (given her curves, none of them would be larger than a size 40 in real life). In 2017, a construction worker Barbie arrived, and a year later, in the wake of MeToo, a feminist activist Barbie was launched, made from recycled plastic.

Since that Copernican turn, Mattel has not stopped working on diversity and inclusion with a strong will to connect with the spirit of the times. In 2019, the range was expanded to include 176 dolls with nine body types, 35 skin tones and 94 different hairstyles. Barbies in wheelchairs, with prosthetics and with hearing aids arrived. This week, the brand launched The first blind Barbie and the first black doll with Down syndrome (The white version was released in 2023.) And so, against all odds, the former flowerpot woman emancipated herself. Was it out of political conviction or simple capitalist inertia? “Barbie changed because of the power of the dollar,” replied Gloria Steinem, who is not usually fooled. “The doll represents a liberal version of feminism, never a radical one,” confirms the curator of the exhibition. “We must look at Barbie’s relevance through a corporate and capitalist lens. Barbie is a product. Her version of feminism is acceptable in a centrist context, compatible with the values ​​of a global corporation,” notes Thom.

The Totally Hair Barbie model from 1992, the best-selling doll in history, on display in London. Petra Rajnikova

The exhibition reflects this on several occasions. The Fashionistas collection, launched in 2009, featured a Barbie available in six types of women: glam, wild, cutie, sassy, ​​girly and artsy (i.e. glamorous, wild, cute, daring, feminine and artistic). A relative diversity, which was still restrictive under its supposed range of possibilities, limiting the effects of the supposedly beneficial role-playing game to which Mattel always aspires. Doctor Alan F. Leveton, a pediatric mental health specialist, already expressed his concern about the impact of Barbie on girls and boys in 1977. “They are introduced to a precocious and joyless sexuality, to fantasies of seduction and conspicuous consumption,” he wrote in The Barbie doll threat.

The exhibition avoids mentioning other countercultural uses, such as the famous biopic Karen Carpenter, who died of complications from anorexia, and was directed by Todd Haynes in 1987 using various models of the doll. Or the Barbie Liberation Organization, a militant group created in 1993 to denounce Mattel’s gender stereotypes, which interchanged the clothes and behaviors of Barbies and GI Joes in its performances.

Barbie’s first Dream House, which reflected an independent woman’s lifestyle, hit the market in 1962. Mattel

Barbie lives in mansions with no kitchen or guest room, with a single bed where, for obvious reasons, sex is not practiced; there is a pregnant Barbie, even if the doll has no genitals. The world of Barbie, bathed in the eternal California sun and inseparable from its colonial or modernist architecture (in the exhibition there are Barbie houses inspired by Richard Neutra or Frank Gehry) reminds us that, beneath the polished surface of American culture, there always sleeps a somewhat murky psyche. Behind the perfect appearance of Barbie and Ken, there is something disturbing.

We go back to the beginning: that first Barbie from 1959 was created by Mattel boss Ruth Handler, the daughter of Jewish immigrants who fled the pogroms in Poland. Suddenly, the blonde sylph in a bathing suit seems an unattainable model for that assimilated young woman, a possible double of the girls who must have tormented her at school, having been a victim of anti-Semitism, according to her own confession, in the Denver of her childhood. Greta Gerwig’s film has given Barbie a new legitimacy, although based on a fallacy. Or many.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe