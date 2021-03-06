Astrology has long since ceased to be sectorized as knowledge “for women.” Even so, its study and practice intervenes in the opening of a sensitivity, of a recording capacity that integrates the right hemisphere into daily life: the intuitive, the creative, the non-utilitarian, the sensitive and maternal, the integrating of times. and energetic spirals. The anti patriarchy, summarizing.

See the female face in the almighty divinity, review the Greco-Roman myths to find the patriarchal bias, question the male-female biologist duality, include the gender perspective In the consultations, heal machirula violence that comes from the ancestors (which can well be seen in the 12th house of the birth chart), are other troubles that unite these two knowledge.

The entrance to the Age of Aquarius, which so many announce in these years and until 2023, comes to establish the rules of a new society. Cement, hyper productivity, the empire of the ego, systematic violations of the Earth to extract resources that will later cover an existential void from which “buy, use and throw away …” All this is collapsing and we ask ourselves, What does astrology have to do with all this? Is this ascent of the Yin energy, concave, feminine, whom many call “kundalini” written on the planets?

Witch reborn

“We are the granddaughters of the witches who could not burn,” say the feminist chants. Do we put it into practice or do we leave it in the slogan of the purple T-shirt with the fist raised?

Astrology was, from books and research, “a man’s thing.” But it is the modern witches who, from the shadow, practiced with their incantations and cures, another relationship with Nature and with life. It is not, for them, about “dominating, dissecting, vampirizing.” Herbalism, crystals, meditations, objects of power, creativity as a source of knowledge, readings of auras and stars, monitoring of lunar cycles, are also part of the brujil heritage.

This new bonding intelligence puts the emphasis on relationship, not utilization. Explain Leticia Pogoriles placeholder image (40) (@lechuzashhh), editor, former journalist from Télam, photographer and director of the Buenos Aires bookstore A day in Venus (@undiaenvenus): “Feminism brought astrology to the front seats” because it is a vision that “does not he tries to dissect the thing, but simply to observe it, to take other courses of thought “.

This, of course, goes beyond the allocation of sex in bodies. Many counter-hegemonic masculinities can regain this lunar energy of caring and self-care.

“What happened to me with that subject,” Leticia says, “is that astrology itself was a discovery; now, astrology seen from men was another new learning. When you look at history, you wonder what happened here. We have philosophers. like Aspasia of Miletus and Diotima, teacher of Socrates, Hypatia of Alexandria, who was recognized by the film, Aglaonice, one of the so-called ‘Witches of Thessaly’, who was the first to find the lunar trajectory. “

Disarming archetypes

On March 20 and 21, coinciding with the autumn equinox in our hemisphere, the second Dissident Astrology Congress (astrodisidente.com). The political scientist, astrologer and instagramer Lu Gaitan (@lugaitan), Mercedes casini Y Diorella pugliese (@ aprendeastrología) organize this online meeting that will develop topics such as feminist movements linked to transits, how to accompany the struggle of the trans collective from astrology, and ecofeminism (permaculture and climate crisis). As Gaitán reminds me in a WhatsApp: “Important (essential) link feminism with ecology “.

According to the Argentine astrologer Jessica Fernandez (@almadeluniverso): “The archetypes are not traversed in themselves by a patriarchal system, but the structures and the views on that are. All mythologies are interpreted from masculine places. What the new moves do is reinterpret how the feminine reappears. In astrology, the most common case is that of the Cancerian archetype: the lunar always appears linked to the experience of motherhood, the search for a son or daughter, and a sacrificial mother. The same, in this social context, can be read in relation to places of belonging, security or borders that allow to contain”. And when we speak of containment, it is not only limited to one’s own children and blood, but also a containment towards ecosystems and communities.

Astrofeminism and self-knowledge

Virginia Quiroga is @astrofeminist, astrologer, journalist and “important information dealer”. It says: “Astrofeminist, for me, is a political positioning within spirituality. “

“When I began to be interested in astrology, I did it as part of a personal process in which I sought to understand some things that happened to me. It was for me a path of self-knowledge. But even before, I was interested in politics as a tool for social transformation. And how it started from that look in which people are part of a time and social context, cultural and specific political, I was very shocked by that version of spirituality that, in some way, holds us responsible for not having a good economic position, not being entirely happy, hegemonic, etc … The story is that we do not vibrate high or that we choose what happens to us. “

Then he started talking about worldly astrology, which is the branch that focuses precisely on looking at social processes through astrological transits. “In this context, the feminist perspective seemed essential to me because when we speak of archetypes from classical astrology we also collide with the binary gaze and I believe that the new litters or generations of astrologers have the responsibility to deconstruct this language as well. “

