The actress and feminist activist Pamela Palenciano has denounced the boycott that her work suffered this Monday Not only the blows hurt by a teacher during his representation at the IES Hermógenes Rodríguez in the town of Herencia (Ciudad Real), an activity included in the commemorative events organized by the Women’s Center of the City Council on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women.

The theatrical monologue narrates his personal experience during his first courtship relationship, which “became violent as the six years passed,” according to the play’s own website, which connects the public “with the universal history of sexist violence and the construction of stereotypes that generate inequality that allows violence to be exerted on another person.

Harassed for years by Not only the blows hurtwhich will be performed on December 16 at the Neighborhood TheaterPamela Valenciano was accused in 2021 by the so-called Battered Men Association of an alleged hate crime against men.

Although initially a judge in Madrid accepted the complaint for processing, months later the Provincial Court of Madrid ruled that it should never have been admitted for processing because there was no evidence of a crime.

“One of the most difficult and tough functions”

Pamela Palenciano explained through her Instagram account that on Monday “we experienced one of the most difficult shows of this entire tour, probably the hardest.” The actress understands that the autobiographical monologue can “generate resistance”, especially “among teenagers”, but what happened at the high school Inheritance “It was much more serious.”

The feminist activist denounces that since the beginning of the representation, “We faced constant interruptions and ridicule from some students”. So far, no news for her. However, “what made a difference was the behavior of a professor who abruptly interrupted at a particularly sensitive moment in the monologue.”

“He entered the space looking for some students, walking between the seats in a way that completely broke the atmosphere of concentration. When trying to understand what was happening, His response was defensive and disrespectful, as if my presence and work had no value.“, details Pamela Palenciano on Instagram.

According to her, after asking him to “respect the space or leave,” his reaction “was to leave in a bad manner, generating even more tension.”

Pamela Palenciano regrets that “the most painful thing was that her attitude was publicly defended by a large majority of male students, who even applauded his disrespectful behavioras well as by other members of the teaching staff, who took the microphone to justify it and minimize what happened, completely leaving aside how this situation had affected the students, my team and me.”

“Unsustainable environment”

The situation, according to her, was unsustainable, to the point of being forced to interrupt the monologue, which in her opinion not only “breaks the connection” with the audience, but also represents “a lack of respect for the art itself, for my work as an actress and the efforts of my team”, as well as a personal story filled with “emotion, vulnerability and a lot of work behind it”.

Pamela Palenciano also regrets that the “unsustainable environment” that led to the performance being stopped has also affected “all the people who wanted to live this experience with me.” However, she makes it clear that, after ending the monologue, “a small group of students and teachers” came to talk to her and her team, transmitting their thoughts to them. “Apologies for the attitude of some of your classmates and, above all, for the behavior of your teachers”.

“Classrooms should be safe spaces, where respect, reflection and empathy are encouraged. What happened yesterday [en referencia al lunes] is a clear example of how abuse of power, complicit silence and negligence can turn these public spaces into scenes of violence and inequality,” concludes the actress.

For this reason, Pamela Palenciano has made an “urgent call to the educational authorities and those who have the power to make decisions” so that they “listen to their students, investigate what is happening and act responsibly.” According to her, “failing to do so not only perpetuates harm, but also sends the message that abuse and disrespect have a place in our classrooms.”