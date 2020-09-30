Hide that navel that I couldn’t see! Symbolized by the crop top, this top which actually lets see the navel, the movement of # 14September and its aftermath never ceases to make waves, some shaking very brackish water. Remember that it all started with the denunciation, by high school girls, of the remonstrances – even sanctions – they were subjected to for wearing light outfits. “Light” in the first sense: adapted to the intense heat that reigned in France in September.

Since then, it’s been the tornado. When questioned, Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer made the whole planet laugh by advocating the wearing of an improbable “Republican dress”. Then the polemicist Alain Finkielkraut confessed on LCI that to cross in the street young girls in crop top the “Deconcentrates”, reinterpreting in its own way the thesis of the irrepressible male libido dictating the conduct of women. The top (?) In this area has been reached by Ifop. The polling institute launched a survey on its own initiative, which was finally published by Marianne, to ask the French: “What is correct attire for girls in high school?” »With the help of precise captions and explicit drawings, respondents were asked, among other things, if the« no bra », defined as “A top without a bra through which the tips of the nipples are visible”, must be authorized in public high schools. And the entire wardrobe (miniskirt, shorts, crop top…) is thus reviewed. As if the dress of some – but especially some – or others should be subject to universal suffrage.

The case took a more serious turn on September 28 in Vizille (Isère), when the students of the Portes-de-l’Oisans high school decided to demonstrate “For sartorial freedom”. That same day, one of the organizers was the subject of an abusive and threatening email ( “She’s not lacking air, the shit. I dare not tell you what I wish him », signed “Michel Fourniret”), sent among others to the principal of the school by an author whose identity has not been revealed, but who would be himself… an honorary principal. All this confirms that the body of women remains today still reduced to its sexual dimension, in the name of a “decency” which is only a false nose of patriarchal domination, in a debate where the voice of women – and especially that of high school girls – still struggles to be heard and respected.

“This cry of pride”

Carmen Castillo Chilean filmmaker

“How can we not mention the high school movements of 2006 and 2011 in Chile? The young girls occupied their establishment for free education but also in the name of the freedom to dress, to move, to find oneself and to move in society. They gave its poetics to the uprising of October 18, 2019. They have helped shape consciences by refusing to be subject to patriarchal rules. There is a crystallization of the struggles that sometimes arise from rebellion and disobedience. This cry of the young generation carries even the unworthy old woman that I am towards a pride, a pride of our thoughts, of our ways of being. “