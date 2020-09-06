They struggle in opposition to feminicides, we ship them to court docket. No, this isn’t a foul headline from a high-profile newspaper, however the abstract of what occurred to 4 members of a collective of splicers in opposition to violence in opposition to girls. This summer time in Nantes, on the night of July 14, six of them are assembly to “A giant task of collages”, organized after Gérald Darmanin’s appointment to Place Beauvau, regardless of a criticism for rape. “We had simply put up our first collage:“ liberty, equality, impunity ”, describes Cass. 30 meters away, bucket of glue in hand, we have been stopped by two folks from the canine brigade. They wished to hold out an identification verify. “ Positive of their rights, the younger girls proceed on their approach. The brokers can’t subject them a ticket for savage sticking: they didn’t shock them within the act. However one of many policemen does not admire their flippancy.

Suspected sufferer of a choke key

“He rushed over to a member of the group and her cellular phone, continues Cass, which confirms a video. Then he dragged her right into a recess, away from surveillance cameras, with a choke key. We all know these strategies, we all know that they will trigger dying. “ Cass does not preserve her tongue in her pocket, nor her hand for that matter. “I used to be the closest, I wished to guard her. I grabbed the policeman by the jacket and pulled him to let go. “ Two steps again, Anaïs movies, whereas begging the second agent to intervene. “He simply tried to cease me filming. “ Cass is thrown to the bottom. Then comes again to the cost. The second policeman lastly intervenes, however to include her, her. “I am strangling you as a result of I do know I nonetheless have the correct to do it”, he would have whispered in her ear. Because the George Floyd affair and the demonstrations in opposition to police violence, a process drive has been summoned to seek out another questioning method to this stress on the neck. Pending the outcomes, the Minister of the Inside has provisionally licensed it …

After they arrive on the police station, the police inform a special story. They evoke feminist insults, the hatred of those girls for males. “I might have knocked down two policemen with my 34 kg and my 1.50 m, quips Cass. At 53, HR government and mom, I need to undoubtedly rework myself into the Hulk in my spare time… ” To embark the six girls aged 20 to 53, the canine officers referred to as the nationwide police and the BAC (anti-crime brigade) for reinforcement. A number of automobiles and an excellent fifteen males in uniform are deployed.

20 hours of police custody, and a trial set for April 19, 2021

“You girls, every part that occurs in your life, you deserve it”, a LAC policeman launches a handcuffed Cass. “There is not any level in my face being on social media tomorrow, you little bitch!” “ connects one other. He is aware of that one of many splicers despatched his photos to the UVP (Police Violence Emergency) platform. An utility of “Citizen surveillance of the police” which saves dwell motion pictures and geolocates them. Wiping off the gritty jokes and sexist remarks, the activists will wait hours to be heard by a judicial police officer. Randomly, some must pose like criminals, taking fingerprints and DNA. Others do not. Cass, “The little moth”, As the lads in uniform name her, wait two hours for bathroom paper: “All the things is completed to demean you to the extent of an animal, deliver down your psychological defenses, and make you able to confess to having killed Kennedy. With the partitions of the jails coated with excrement, blood, spit. It is laborious in occasions of Covid, when no police officer wore masks. “ She is going to solely be capable of seek the advice of her lawyer after twelve hours. His comrades will wait in useless for his or her medical therapy. Twenty hours in police custody later, they’ll lastly be launched. Verdict: three of them are prosecuted for “To have, with out weapon and in meeting, put up a violent resistance”. As a bonus for the fourth, a summons to have “Willfully dedicated violence which didn’t lead to incapacity for work” on individuals holding public authority. With three years of imprisonment to the important thing. The trial is about for April 19, 2021. Within the meantime, the rationale for the verify for bonding has disappeared …

“I observe a police rigidity which commonly results in tense conditions (…). What appeals to me extra is the resurgence of those information regarding the associative world, citizen or activist. ” Me Pierre Huriet

“In widespread legislation, it is fairly basic, analyzes their lawyer, M e Pierre Huriet. I observe a police rigidity which commonly results in tense conditions, that we’re then reproached within the discipline of “insurrection”, whereas firstly there isn’t any offense, since we’re not pursuing it. not. What appeals to me extra is the resurgence of those information regarding the associative world, citizen or activist. “ After the environmental and social actions, right here comes the flip of the feminists. Postings in opposition to feminicides have been to this point tolerated, or punished by a easy tremendous. Because the finish of confinement, the altercations have turn into extra violent, testify the colleuses of Nantes. “The ambiance hardens”, worries the group of activists. Following their referral to IGPN, the police director of Loire-Atlantique criticized them in a letter “Their fierce ideological opposition”. In Montpellier final Sunday, a driver intentionally focused a bunch of activists by speeding at them. An tried feminicide on girls denouncing them. They struggle in opposition to feminicides. We wish to crush them.