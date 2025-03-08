Feminism is not a monogamous relationship

In all sectors of society, where there are groups of people, we find subjects who understand relationships in a hierarchical, exclusive and clinging to immobility. It doesn’t matter if we talk about politics, media, large, medium or small companies, neighborhood or NGO communities, culture, academy or social networks … There are always those who define the links that are established with a paradigm of possession, exclusivity and monogamy: mine is only mine and you are with me or you are against me.

The feminist movement is not exempt from those dynamics that order the truths based on whether ours are or are others. Dynamics that delve into inequalities based on biases and beliefs that rise to those of anti -rights reactionary groups. It is evident that within the movement itself there is more than one feminism, the transexclucent who does not want to take care of racist, class and macho violence suffered by women and sexual dissidents, and transinclusive feminism that, even though they are anti -racist and anti -capitalist, does not challenge the story or the claims of migrated and racialized women who will march this 8M autonomously.