Feminism goes out in front of the “patriarchal rearme”

Feminism wants to demonstrate that it is still strong. That in a global context marked by the reactionary wave, the struggle for equality is inescapable and, if possible, even more necessary. With this spirit the movement calls the street again one more year, like every 8m, International Women’s Day. In dozens of cities and towns, the demonstrations and protests convened by different groups throughout a day after water in much of the country start from noon.

Little at noon the march in Madrid has begun under a persistent rain (in Ávila the march of the morning has ended up suspending before the inclement time). In the capital, one of the spokesmen of the call, Olga Navarro, has affirmed minutes before leaving for the Paseo del Prado that “we are here to cry out against a very serious world situation. The progress of the extreme right wants to eliminate the rights already achieved. Put ourselves in greater gender inequality. ”





His partner Katy Solórzano added that “we are feminism that claims an anti -racist feminism that does not believe in rights for a few. Today more than ever we don’t want glass roofs or sticky soils. We are going to life in it ”, the motto that can be read on the headboard in Madrid.

The marches have already been divided for the fourth consecutive year in some places, where the 8M stages the gap that crosses the movement around some issues such as prostitution or the rights of trans people. In cities such as León, Sevilla, Valencia, Mallorca or Madrid are two organized demonstrations. At 12.00 in the morning, the first one has left in the capital, convened by the commission of the 8M under the motto “Antiracist feminists, to the streets! We are doing life in it. ” The second, that of the feminist movement of Madrid, is in the afternoon.

But despite the differences, no manifestation obvious the scenario in which this appointment declared by the UN 50 years ago. And that is why they warn of the rise of “reactionary movements and patriarchal rearme”, in reference to how ultra speeches are extending internationally. Leaders such as Donald Trump or Javier Milei Abanderan an anti -pattern offensive that already covers in part of the population. But in the face of the idea that feminism “has gone too far”, the 8M appeals to the effervescence with which the movement has stirred society and politics in the last decade and puts on the table that there are many reasons to continue manifesting.