“# GiseleHalimiAuPanthéon”: the banner contrasts singularly with the pediment of the memorial, adorned with the famous phrase “To the great men the grateful homeland”. Feminist collectives (Dare feminism! – Les Grenades – Les Attentives – Les Effronté-es), lawyer Lorraine Questiaux, Sanhadja Akrouf, Franco-Algerian feminist activist, Claudine Cordani, the country’s first minor to refuse a closed-door trial for his attackers, and the elected FI Danielle Simonnet demonstrated on Sunday in front of this building, which mainly houses large male figures: 73 men against 5 women.

Between two slogans, the activists took the floor to demand entry into the Pantheon of the feminist lawyer and to pay a vibrant tribute to her struggles. ” Gisèle Halimi changed our lives because she helped change our laws and write our history, said Danielle Simonnet, Paris councilor. It’s time for new women to enter the Pantheon. It is time for our Republic to recognize the importance of these feminist, anti-racist and anti-colonialist struggles.Despite the petition posted online this summer, no national tribute has been paid to the lawyer, no discussion has started between Emmanuel Macron, the only one empowered to decide, and feminists. ” We know pantheonization takes time , says Claire Charlès, secretary general of Les Effronté-es.But we would like to have a return from the president to tell us that she deserves to enter the Pantheon.“

In the meantime, the activists welcomed the commitments of Gisèle Halimi. Céline Piques spoke of the famous Aix-en-Provence trial of 1978, known as “the rape trial”. At that time, French law did not recognize rape as a crime. But, this historic trial provokes a shock of conscience and the French legislation ends up considering it as such. “It is an incredible victory that the Panthéon must recognize by welcoming Gisèle Halimi to its bosom“, Estimated the spokesperson of Dare feminism! She also invites young women to follow in the footsteps of the lawyer: “We must lead the rest of this fight: only 1% of rapists are convicted in France while 94,000 women are victims of rape or attempted rape [chaque année, N.D.L.R.]. “

“Gisèle is one of the greatest fighters women have had to represent them», Launched Lorraine Questiaux, lawyer at the Paris bar. Allusion to his battle for the right to abortion, which echoes the law on abortion passed at first reading, on October 8, in the National Assembly. “The Senate must not take anything away from this text», Insists Claire Charlès, also demanding the reopening of abortion centers closed for fifteen years. “The destruction of the hospital has consequences on our right to abortion,” she denounces. And the activists began to sing the slogan: “My body, my choice, my right, Gisèle we continue!” “

Amélie, from the Les Attentives collective, a theater company that defines itself as feminist, paid a vibrant tribute to the lawyer: “In the name of the women of Tunisia, Algeria, Franc and the whole world, rural women, women of the neighborhoods, precarious women, women of Overseas, we say thank you Madam! You will never be forgotten.All hail these battles for the independence of the Palestinian people, their unwavering defense of the Algerian and Tunisian independence activists subjected to the oppressions of the colonizers.

Marie and Sandra joined the demonstration alongside feminists. They got wind of the mobilization via the Effrontées Facebook account. These two professors from Vitry-sur-Seine made the trip to denounce the invisibilization of women. “There is a revival at home. We have changed our ways of teaching by valuing the work of authors,says Sandra, 30 years old.Of course, there is Balzac, but we must not forget George Sand. There is a desire to hide the work of women“. So many reasons which push them to mobilize in favor of the pantheonization of the lawyer. For them, “the Republic should tell a different story than that of white, straight men. Gisèle Halimi embodies all the feminist struggles of recent years. She therefore deserves to enter the Pantheon.“