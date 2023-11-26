The cultural revolution is recognizing women as human beings

The year was 1997 and at Wisdom of Rome there were three ‘Psychiatric research meetings’ on the possible cure of mental illness, of the psyche, or rather of that inner world, no longer deniable, made up of impulses, images, affections and not disease of the brain organ, so much so that it is well known that the gene for schizophrenia or depression does not exist .

The protagonist of those three meetings, which were followed between 2000 and 2005 by a dozen others, was the collective analysis, that cultural and scientific, then social and political phenomenon, which in its 41 years of existence has involved thousands and thousands of people, all unknown, attracted to the psychiatrist Massimo Fagiolithe anti-Freud, “who never existed”, and from his Theory of Birth.

Well, in a conversation, the psychiatrist summarized the meaning of those three ‘psychiatric research meetings’ on the treatment and recovery from mental illness thus on the telephone: it is about “doing research on the unconscious… to the point of elevating the interhuman relationship and in particular the man/woman relationship”.

And to “do” the man/woman relationship, inexhaustible source of the joy of living, of feeling good with others, we must recognize the woman as a creative human being, with her identity, which, not denied, is the basis for a male identity, which does not exist without the first . Denying the woman’s identity, taking away her specificity creative human being – isn’t it perhaps the woman who gives ‘human’ life to the newborn through pregnancy? – is today dramatically the unresolved question.

It marks the watershed between a ‘human’ society which establishes absolute equality between all human beings, regardless of the color of their skin and their native country, and recognizes, or rather exalts, their diversity which is not only physical, and a reactionary society, genetically Freudian, prisoner of that inhuman lack of affection for which lucidly killing, without reason, another human being, the woman and the child, is like giving a slap or removing an ingrown toenail.

Other than the absurd, old conceptualization of patriarchystuff from other distant times, when barbarism and crusades prevailed: it is necessary to put at the center of everything the possibility for women to establish their human identity to build a differently rich and profoundly human society.

