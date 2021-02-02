According to the latest figures established by the Ministry of Justice, 90 women have been murdered in 2020 by their spouse or ex-husband. “Of course, every homicide, every violence is a failure”, acknowledged the Keeper of the Seals, while noting that in 2019 these crimes reached the higher figure of 146. A decrease that Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti attributes to associations and to the means put in place by his ministry following the Grenelle against domestic violence. However, only 8 anti-reconciliation bracelets were distributed and the billion euros of resources claimed by the associations was never granted. On the other hand, reports have sharply increased during confinement and the times to obtain a removal order have been sharply reduced. However, the associations remain vigilant and do not forget the other victims, killed because they are women, without being wives or exes. K J.