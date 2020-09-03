The associations use the word measured and claim to want to remain “fairplay”. But the facts are there: a year after the launch of the Grenelle against domestic violence and the promises made by the government, the means are not there. Feminicides are not slowing down, reaching a record level in 2019: 146 women died under the blows of their companion or ex-spouse, against 120 in 2018, according to the Ministry of the Interior. “One year after the Grenelle, a third of the measurements have been taken, details the president of the Women’s Foundation. Another third has been hired. Finally, nothing was initiated for the last third. “ Anne-Cécile Mailfert’s assessment is therefore “Mixed”. But, more cynically, she finds that “The Prime Minister opened the Grenelle by explaining that there would be no more money on the table: it is a promise that he kept”.

In short, the least expensive measures (audits, adjustment of legal procedures) have emerged, but when it was necessary to open the wallet, it became more complicated … The associations particularly deplore the lack of funding for news structures dedicated to the health, psychological and social care of women victims, on the model of the Maison des femmes de Saint-Denis. Of “Bad students” reluctant to quickly implement decisions are even singled out: the Ministries of Labor, Health and Education.

The inventory is bad

An essential stake of the Grenelle, the question of specialized accommodation for the sheltering of the victims was not heard. Despite the promise to create 1,000 new places, a promise reiterated and amplified this Wednesday by the Prime Minister for next year, the state of play is bad. Associations say they have not seen their budget increase, even though a recent Senate report denounces “A budget sleight of hand” (1). “The price evaluated by the government does not take into account social support, nor the creation of secure places, worries Florent Gueguen, of the Federation of Solidarity Actors. Places have been created in general accommodation centers, therefore mixed with a male audience, which is not suitable. “ But, above all, for its organization, “The objective remains access to stable housing, with a social housing policy to be prioritized for these victims. This requires a boost from the State and local communities ”.

All the associations denounce a problem of transparency on the real resources allocated, on these places, but more generally on all the decisions announced. Nothing has been put in place to take into account the families of the victims. As for the training of medical, educational or social professionals, it is a blind spot.

Although half-hearted, the results of the associations nonetheless show some positive points. Extension of the TGD (serious danger telephone), seizure of the aggressor’s weapon when filing a complaint, discharge of the descendants of their maintenance obligation towards the parent convicted of homicide, consideration of the perpetrators through telephone platforms or centers, prohibition of penal mediation … “We have been fighting against mediation for years, specifies Annie Guilberteau, of the National Federation of Information Centers on the Rights of Women and Families. Because the presupposition of a mediation is to put people face to face in an egalitarian position, and there, victim and aggressor do not have the same status at all. “ Many organizations welcome the implementation of the anti-reconciliation bracelet… but the pilot regions have not yet tested it.

The new Minister in charge of Equality has just announced that she will bring together associations, experts and working groups from Grenelle every six weeks to monitor these measures. The same group, supposed to evaluate the follow-up of emergency accommodation, had been announced, but it never saw the light of day … “We need interministerial management”, concludes Anne-Cécile Mailfert. But will it be easy to obtain, when we already see how some are reluctant to participate?