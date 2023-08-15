Feminicides: Viminale, 71 women killed since the beginning of the year, -7.79 compared to 2022

Feminicides drop in the first seven months of 2023 (-7.79%) compared to the same period last year, going from 77 to 71. The homicides of women are 36.4% of the total voluntary homicides. It is the data contained in the Interior Ministry dossier 2023 which compares the first seven months of the year with the same period in 2022. Stalking complaints are decreasing going from 11,160 in the first 7 months of 2022 to 8,607 in the same period of this year, while warnings from the quaestor are increasing (from 1,883 to 2,452). On the other hand, the removals decreased from 222 to 182.

Security: Interior Ministry, crimes down, homicides stable but thefts and robberies up. Anti-mafia and anti-drug raids and seized assets are on the increase

Overall crimes fell by 5.46%, homicides stable (195) but those attributable to organized crime recorded a decrease of 36.36% (they went from 22 to 14). Thefts and robberies rose from 539,920 to 554,975 and from 14,979 to 15,486 respectively. The people reported are decreasing rising from 490,097 to 434,940 and the arrests from 90,451 to 86,543. These are the data contained in the Viminale 2023 dossier which compares the first seven months of the year with the same period of 2022. Anti-drug operations have increased by 6.18% and also the number of drugs seized: since the beginning of the year 49,117, 52kg.

Operations against organized crime have increased by 35.56% and there are 17 important fugitives arrested, including the two super-fugitives of maximum danger (Matteo Messina Denaro and Pasquale Bonavota). Overall, the number of seized and confiscated assets rose from 9,316 to 10,178. Also an increase in the number of assets destined by the Anbsc (3,464 since the beginning of the year) increased by 126.85% (+141.78 properties). As for the dissolution of local authorities, 10 measures have been adopted since 22 October 2022, of which three in Sicily, three in Calabria, two in Lazio, one in Campania and one in Puglia. There are 14 extensions of the dissolution measures adopted and seven anti-mafia inspections in the Municipalities, of which five are in progress. As for the fight against international terrorism, 35 people have been expelled for reasons of state security (in the first seven months of 2022 there were 40) and eight extremists arrested (there were 19). 146 foreign fighters are monitored.

Migrants: Viminale, ‘number of arrivals more than doubled +115.18%, +28.05% repatriations’

The number of migrants landed in Italy went from 41,435 in the first seven months of 2022 to 89,158 in the same period of this year, recording a percentage change of 115.18%. Of the total number of people arriving, 10,285 are unaccompanied minors. These are the data contained in the Viminale 2023 dossier which compares the first seven months of the year with the same period in 2022. In particular, 64,764 migrants were rescued following Sar events, 3,777 were rescued by NGOs (last year rescues had been 6,224) while 24,394 (+27.36%) arrived with autonomous landings. Tunisia is the first country of departure (61.34% equal to 54,693) followed by Libya with 33.73% of departures (30,075). Repatriations also increased, passing from 2,000 to 2,561 (+28.05%).

As part of the expansion of the national reception system after the declaration of the state of emergency, the places available for migrants increased by 12.68%, going from 79,153 (April 10) to 89,193: in particular, the places in government reception centers grew by 21.88%, the adult CAS by 11.61%, the centers for unaccompanied foreign minors +72.42%. There are 1,993 new places activated or in the process of being activated at hotspots or in temporary reception facilities. As for international protection, asylum requests have increased, registering a +70.59% going from 42,475 to 72,460. The applications examined were almost stable (+1.07%). The number of residence permits issued increased from 1,108,991 in the first seven months of 2022 to 1,089,815.

Security: Interior Ministry, decrease in intimidation of local administrators, +6.9% reports of hate crimes

Intimidations against journalists dropped by 28.12% while those against local administrators increased from 300 to 258. Reports for the fight against hate crimes were 232 and increased by 6.9%. These are the data contained in the Viminale 2023 dossier which compares the first seven months of the year with the same period of 2022. There were 6,631 street demonstrations managed (down on the first seven months of 2022) while those with critical issues increased going from 236 to 243.

In high-impact operations in major metropolitan areas across the country around 40,000 operators from the police forces and other bodies were involved, leading to 308,763 people being checked, 696 arrested, 3,882 reported and 793 foreigners expelled.

As for the strengthening of the organic in 2023, 6 thousand operators were hired, including the Police, Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza and 1,650 Firefighters. The principals in the hospitals have been increased from 126 to 179 and will soon become 190.

