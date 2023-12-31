Feminicides, from Impagnatiello to Turetta: here are the worst narcissist-killers of 2023

A budget that never ceases to horrify, that of women killed at the hands of companions, husbands, ex-boyfriends or simply acquaintances. In 2023 there were 109 victims, a three-digit number which hopefully will not be repeated in 2024.

More or less young women, without distinction of nationality or social background. Women who, to be free, faced death caused by those who said they loved them. Of not being able to live without them. On Affaritaliani.it during 2023 we often reasoned about the personality of these heinous killers, often wolves in sheep's clothing. Yes, because the type of man that we most frequently found described in the pages of newspapers, stained with the blood of his partner, wife, friend, was not that of a “madman”, of an out-of-control drug addict, of a sadistic protagonist of some horror movie.

Often they were boys, apparently normal men, fully capable of understanding and wanting, obsessed by an idea of ​​love that has nothing of love, but which is violence and possession. But if it is not possible to exhaustively retrace all the feminicides of this 2023, it is not difficult to remember the authors who were guilty of some of these crimes, and who in one way or another made people talk about themselves.

Starting with the killers of Martina Scialdone , 34 years old, killed in Rome by a gunshot fired by her ex-partner Costantino Bonaiuti. Or again, again at the beginning of the year, of the murderer of Sigrid Gröber, 39 years old, originally from Brunico, died in hospital where she had been admitted in very serious conditions. Her partner Alexander Gruber, 55, killed her. According to the autopsy, the woman died following the injuries sustained from the kicks and punches received by her partner.

What marked a first watershed in the feminicides of this 2023 was, however, Alessandro Impagnatiello, partner Giulia Tramontano, 29 year old from Senago with whom she was 7 months pregnant. The bartender of the “Milano-bene”, the same age as the victim, was terrified that his girlfriend would discover his double life and her parallel relationship with a colleague. Impagnatiello, already in the months preceding the murder, had done research on the internet with the intention of poisoning Giulia, with the aim of causing her to have a miscarriage. When they failed, he stabbed her to death and then tried to burn her body; he then transported the body to the crawlspace in via Monterosa in the trunk of her car, a white T-Roc where traces of organic material were found. And, to mislead the investigation, he sent messages to his cell phone and from the 29-year-old's cell phone, trying to make people believe it was a voluntary escape.

Not even a month later, in Primavalle, the murder of Michelle Maria Causo, just 17 years old. His body was abandoned next to a rubbish bin in the Primavalle district of Rome. A peer of his age was arrested for his death. In this case the motive, still to be clarified, was hypothesized to be linked to money, then drugs, then again sexual/sentimental blackmail.

And again in the summer, precisely on the night of July 29th, another very young woman was killed, the 20-year-old Sofia Castelli , killed by her boyfriend, 23-year-old Zakaria Atqaoui in Cologno Monzese, on the outskirts of Milan, with a blow to the throat. The girl had returned from an evening at the disco: the last photo of the young woman, the one of the building where she lived and where she was killed, was posted at 5.58am, shortly before her murder. The killer, who did not accept the word “end” put to the relationship by Sofia, used a set of keys stolen from the victim to enter the latter's home, regardless of the presence of a friend of the 23-year-old, and then cut her throat and run away.

The femicide that held sway throughout the month of November, however, is that of 22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin, killed with over 20 stabs by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, in Veneto. The boy, possessive and jealous of the designer and future engineer, couldn't stand that the victim graduated before him, and that she no longer wanted to continue their relationship. With the excuse of a clarifying meeting, Turetta stabbed Giulia near her house, and then fled by car, hiding the young woman's body in the trunk and then dumping it near Lake Barcis, in the province of Pordenone.

Last, but not least, Vanessa Ballan, 27 years old and three months pregnant, stabbed in front of the house by Fandaj Bujar, a man with whom the victim had had a brief relationship, and who was blackmailing her with the threat of spreading some intimate videos that the two had shot. The man, already reported for stalking by the supermarket clerk, did not accept the “no” and, armed with a hammer and knife, broke the glass door of Vanessa's house to enter and hit her several times in the abdomen.

