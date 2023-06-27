On the morning of June 24, the charred body of a woman in the cultivated fields of the community of Tezonteopan de Bonilla, in Huaquechulabelonging to the state of Puebla.

Around 7:00 a.m. this Saturday, field workers who were starting their day found the body and reported the finding to the authorities. The location occurred in an area adjacent to the municipality of Tepeojuma.

The municipal police and agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) went to the place after receiving notification from the witnesses. After confirming that it was the charred corpse of a womanthe area was secured and cordoned off in Huaquechula.

According to municipal authorities, the victim was not a resident of the municipality of Huaquechula.

Agents from the Puebla Prosecutor's Office also appeared at the scene to carry out the corresponding proceedings. Although the body was found in Huaquechulait is being investigated whether the femicide occurred elsewhere and those responsible left the body in the crop fields.