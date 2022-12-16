Feminicide in Villabate, the killer didn’t accept being left behind

Tragedy in Villabate, on the outskirts of Palermo. Salvatore Patinella, 41 years old, he stabbed his partner, Giovanna Bonsignore, and then took his own life with the same knife.

The feminicide and suicide they took place in the woman’s apartment, in via Giovanna D’Arco in Villabate. The carabinieri of the Villabate company are investigating the episode who, on the orders of the prosecutor, seized the house to carry out the surveys and reconstruct what happened.

The knife with which the man killed was also seized the woman, a volunteer of the Archè association, well known and well liked in the town at the gates of Palermo. Giovanna Bonsignore, mother of a little girland Salvatore Patinella had been together for about 4 years.

From the first information of friends and acquaintances, it seems that the couple argued frequently, but there are no complaints or previous interventions for ill-treatment. Some have said that the two had recently broken up and that Patinella had not accepted the separation. The motive for the crime is yet to be clarified.

To throw the alarm was a friend of Salvatore Patinella after seeing his post on social media. The man called 112 and the military and firefighters intervened on the spot and knocked but received no answer. So they broke down the door and, once inside, they found the bodies of both on the floor.

Salvatore Patinella’s Facebook post on the murder of Giovanna Bonsignore

“I humbly apologize to God on my knees for the excruciating pain that unfortunately I would never have imagined bringing you, but it is the same pain that I have been feeling for about a month, I can’t sleep anymore, I can’t eat anymoreaware that I would try it all my life, coming to madness.

Without ever giving me an explanation for the loss of my only love wonderful darling my Giovanna, my princess, my universe, my everything, my home, you were my family. I apologize to my parents, to our families, to my sisters and brothers, to my nephews, but no less to my friends, for me as brothers, unique, wonderful and special people and to all the people who loved us. Despite the atrocious gesture I’m about to make.

Because of an application: “For about a year you have totally changed, you have been looking for temptations, I’ve been suffering from your absence for a year, your continuous singing morning, afternoon and night, your video calls with others, always putting me aside, looking for more and more. From everyone I would have expected a betrayal from behind but it doesn’t give you, for the second time”.

