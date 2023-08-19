Feminicides, the establishment of special bodies composed only of women is urgently needed

Unfortunately, he’s right Good morningwomen are hit by men and betrayed by the state but on this second issue it is necessary that the Chief of Police and the Army commander make a politically incorrect reflection, but that comes to terms with an unacceptable and unsustainable situation.

READ ALSO: Perugia, a woman beaten and stabbed by her ex-partner: it’s a manhunt

Special departments made up of women from both Arms must be set up because it is now clear that a part of the policemen and gods carabinieri males are completely insensitive to the topic or even they are at the bottom chauvinists and they consider that the women who go to report abuses and violence are annoyances who are wrong and waste their time.

READ ALSO: Rape Florence: drugs, alcohol and perversion. When the high is worth the innocence

However, since the situation is very serious and if there were a serious judiciary, investigations should be opened into women left to themselves despite the complaints. So, the only way is that of a shock measure that shakes the environment and that brings into the field people of the forces of order who are really committed also from an emotional point of view.

Subscribe to the newsletter

