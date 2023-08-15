Feminicides: the responsibilities of the institutions

The daily trickle of news of continuous feminicides deserves reflections and corrective measures. It is a sort of pandemic that has been rampant in our country for years. There has been talk of sociology, ethnological anthropology, patriarchy but the gossip continues and the crimes increase. Now the laws are there, it’s not like it used to be. There is the “red code” which gives the possibility to prevent, which is the most important thing. But this is exactly the problem.



The mechanism is jammed right at the most important point: prevention. Women in difficulty report, go to the police station, the Carabinieri and express their concern. But many, too many times these complaints are not followed by concrete measures to secure the threatened woman. And there’s no need to hide behind a fig leaf out of modesty or fear of telling the truth. Institutions are often unable to take the necessary preventive measures. And let’s forget the female magistrate who even expressed her satisfaction with the “physique” of the Rovereto murderer.

The Police and the Carabinieri often do not intervene because they underestimate the signals. They think it’s about couple dynamics, about normal contrasts and let it go perhaps with some paternalistic advice or some circumstantial wink. But in reality it is they who should act as a filter and understand if it is exaggerations or behind there is a real danger of physical safety. The harassing male is almost never summoned and if he is, the situation gets worse because then once he returns home the danger increases. Instead he must be held back and it is necessary to make him feel that the State is there and will follow him very closely.

