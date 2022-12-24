Feminicides in Italy in 2022, the identikit of men who mistreat and kill their partners

Guglielmina, 72, was the first victim of femicide in Italy in 2022precisely last January 6: the woman it was suffocated by her husband, who then is hanged. The year hasn’t finished yet, but the budget of women hit, hit to death, strangled and of 116which 58 I am feminicides.

L’list of names is longmostly the laws seem not enough to put an end to a cultural fold that grows from year to year, so much so that it deserves a day on the calendar: November 25th. It is the date where organizations and numerous people take to the streets to make their voices heard and shout: “Stop the violence”, one of the symbols of this day and of violence against women in general are the numerous red shoes, which invade with installations squares and social pages.

The identikit of men who kill their partners or wives

Behind each case of femicide there is almost always a finished love story and the woman’s desire to move on. As well as behind the numerous reports of domestic violence, to which many women are victims, sometimes even with their children.

cWhat is it that leads to unleash so much anger in your partner-husband or ex? At the base there is always the lack of acceptance that the relationship is over and that it was the partner-wife who put the final veto. In many cases, as evidenced by the news, the ex tends to follow and stalk the woman, to then act and release all the anger that is carried until her last breath.

What is feminicide

The femicide it’s a guy Of homocide whose victim and a woman. In most cases the killing is not the result of the sudden loss of control or the presence of psychiatric pathologies on the part of the killer, but represents the latest in a series of violent acts to which the woman has been subjected, from the sexually, physically, psychologically or economically by his killer. For scholars of gender issues, feminicides would therefore be all cases of intentional or unintentional homicides with a discriminatory background or with a patriarchal matrix.

The word is borrowed from the Spanish femicide and the concept was first theorized byanthropologist Marcela Lagarderepresentative of the feminism Latin American. In the Italian penal system the term appeared for the first time in 2013, with the decree law n.93.

From Stenato, a parliamentary commission of inquiry into femicide was set up in 2017. To try to contain the number of feminicides in Italy, in 2019, the law was approved Code Red lawwhich aims to speed up the procedures for protecting women in case they have lodged a complaint with the competent authorities.

