A friend, not long ago, told me on the phone what she suffered after six years of living with her boyfriend. The man one day told her that he had decided: they had to break up. The announcement of the end of the story was shouted at the woman in the early morning in bed: “You have to go, I’ll throw you out because this is my house, or you leave with good luck or I start digging a hole. If you don’t have a secure job and can’t pay your rent, that’s your business. “

It is hard to believe that one can suddenly change behavior, and thus pass from ‘friend’ to enemy, suddenly unleashing a verbal violence never experienced before by those who, stunned by the ferocious news, receive it helpless. She finds it hard to hear “Either you go away or I’ll kill you because this is my house. ” It is a shock, if the one who threatens to throw you out of the house, and even kill you, is the man who until the day before claimed to love you. Yeah, love! Who knows how many of the murderers of the 125 victims between August 1st 2021 and July 31st 2022, as emerges from the Interior Ministry dossier, claim to have done it out of too much love, excuses from monsters who are not audible, who know of an inhumanity that we can no longer support.

Often the killers declare to their lawyers and the authorities that they have killed for too much love, these barbarians use love as a shield, as a defense from the consequences of the heinous acts that will lead them directly to prison. They have no idea of ​​love, almost certainly they have not received any from their families, but what is certain they have never been able to give. Whoever kills is a man of death, not of life which is love, which is always the support of beauty.

