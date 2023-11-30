Femicide Vincenza Angrisano: the 42 year old had confided in her colleagues and friends. Their story

Vincenza Angrisano had told her colleagues that her husband was treating her worse and worse and that she wanted to leave home

Vincenza Angrisano, the 42-year-old victim of yet another feminicide in Italy, had confessed to her colleagues that her relationship with her husband was no longer the same, it had deteriorated, and that he mistreated her more and more often. The first details emerge on what has become yet another terrifying case of violence against women.

For two days everyone has been upset yet another case of feminicide in Italywhich this time had as its victim a 42-year-old woman and mother of two children aged 6 and 11, Vincenza Angrisano.

The woman was taken from her life by her 52-year-old husband Luigi Leonettiwho on Tuesday afternoon, at the height of what was probably yet another argument within the home, grabbed a knife and stabbed her to the point of killing her.

It seems a tragic script, unfortunately seen and reviewed. The senseless and unjustified madness of a man who did not accept the imminent end of a relationship.

Vincenza was always cheerful, says those who knew her best. Her family and especially his colleagues. He had been working at Stanhome Italia for years and carried out his job with great professionalism and joy.

The story of Vincenza Angrisano’s colleagues

The investigationscoordinated by the Trani prosecutor’s office, did not bring to light no complaints against the man for violent or intimidating acts.

Yet Vincenza, after 14 years of marriage, two children and obstacles overcome, had still decided to take his own path and take his children with him.

This is what emerges from the woman’s own colleagues and friends, to whom she had not explained much and above all without ever going into detailbut to which he had nevertheless mentioned the deterioration and imminent end of his marriage.

A friend told of when Vincenza told her that he he treated her badly more and more often and that he had decided to put a stop to the story. The same friend also states that the woman he was looking for another house to move to with your children.

