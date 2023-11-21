Home page World

The day-long search for Italian student Giulia and her ex-boyfriend ended tragically. The case should have consequences for the country.

Rome – In the wake of the tragic alleged femicide of a 22-year-old student from Italy, a deep discussion sparked in the young woman’s homeland. The case of the initially missing couple has been causing a stir in Italy and beyond for days. After days of searching, the young woman’s body was discovered in Italy at the weekend. A short time later, emergency services in Germany reported an arrest. Italy has now requested the extradition of the alleged perpetrator.

Giulia Cecchettin is dead: femicide shocks Italy – debate breaks out

According to the Italian news agency Ansa The suspected student is to be brought to court in his home country for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend, the Ansa news agency reported on Tuesday, November 21st, citing the Ministry of Justice in Rome. While the entire country initially took part in the search for the young couple, a fundamental debate is currently breaking out as to how women can be more effectively protected from violence in relationships.

On Tuesday, a minute’s silence was held in many Italian schools in memory of the murdered student.

Italy: Wave of outrage reaches Prime Minister Meloni

Prime Minister Giulia Meloni also commented. “Every single woman who is killed because she is “guilty” of being free is an anomaly that cannot be accepted,” appealed the right-wing head of government. According to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior, over 100 women have been killed in Italy since the beginning of the year for being a woman. Next Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies in Rome plans to pass a bill that is intended to better protect women. In addition, a campaign against so-called femicides is to be launched. Femicide refers to the killing of women because of their gender. In many cases, the perpetrators are the women’s partners or ex-partners.

The now urgently suspected ex-boyfriend was arrested without resistance on Saturday evening on Autobahn 9 near Leipzig. His car had broken down – after a day-long escape. The young man’s vehicle had previously been seen in Austria. Investigators currently suspect that the 21-year-old first killed his ex-girlfriend and then dumped her body in a ravine in northern Italy. A video is supposed to document the attack on the young woman. The two students dated for a year and a half before the woman ended the relationship. However, as numerous media outlets had consistently reported, the ex-couple remained in touch after the separation.

