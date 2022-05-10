«Justice has been done. For Ornella, for my nephew. But I do not stop, the laws must be changed and I will fight for this. It is not permissible that in the face of such heinous murders, carried out only because a woman rebelled against a feeling that she was dead, there should be the possibility for the killer to challenge a sentence, appeal and perhaps see the verdict changed. It is not permissible for the victim’s family to undergo such a long judicial ordeal ”.

Stefania Pinto is a full river. In the afternoon today the judges of the first section of the Court of Assizes of Naples (president Teresa Annunziata, adjudicator Giuseppe Sassone) condemned Giuseppe Iacomino for the murder of Ornella, Stefania’s sister, which took place in Naples on the evening of March 13 2021. Life imprisonment was the verdict. A penalty invoked by the public prosecutor Fabio De Cristofaro and supported by the lawyers of the civil party, who strongly opposed the thesis of the impetus crime that the defender of the accused carried out to the end. Ornella’s, a sentence now reads, was a planned murder, a murder decided because the woman, the evening before the tragic event, had invited Iacomino to split up, to start a new life as separated. And she said she was also willing to move with her son, who was 3 years old at the time, to another house and leave him the opportunity to continue living in their apartment. He sketched, and 24 hours later he stabbed Ornella’s dream of finding her happiness. Giuseppe Iacomino – who worked as a waiter in a hotel in Herculaneum – returned home. Ornella, 39 years old and a support teacher, and her son were sleeping. In a few moments he tore the tranquility of the family. He took the knife that, according to the accusatory reconstruction, he had brought from the accommodation he was dependent on (hence the aggravating circumstance of premeditation) and hit Ornella 12 times, leaving her no way out. It was a planned murder, aggravated by the state of coexistence and cruel (another aggravating circumstance disputed and remained standing in the sentence). Cruel not only for Iacomino’s fury towards Stefania but also because in the other room there was a child, Daniele, who heard Ornella’s screams. The policeman who first arrived at the scene described the moment when he saw the baby thus: “I saw a ghost with his arms dangling and his eyes wide open.” That night Daniele touched the horror with his hand. To his aunt Stefania, to whom he has been entrusted and with whom he lives today, he said: “Dad is crazy, he killed his mother and destroyed the house.”

It is to him, to Daniele, that the lawyer Mino Capasso – lawyer of Ornella’s sister – turns his thoughts when the courtroom of the courthouse in Naples empties after the reading of the sentence. “The only thing that can make me feel better is that tomorrow this child can be sure that justice works. And that he will follow his mother’s teachings ”, comments Capasso. Stefania also breathes a sigh of relief at the outcome of the verdict, present in the courtroom with her sister at the time of reading the sentence: «In this trial our lawyers have been exceptional, the prosecutor and investigators have been exceptional. Justice has been done ». However Stefania makes a note to the state, to its laws. «Today for 5 hours we heard the lies in the courtroom to discredit my sister and the reconstruction of what happened that night. I find it absurd that so much space is given to a murderer when the facts are so linear. Just as it is hallucinating to give the possibility of the Appeal. It is unfair for a familiar duty to suffer all this again. Processes like these should be closed immediately and without giving the possibility of granting mitigating circumstances. My sister’s partner destroyed my sister’s life, but he trampled on my nephew’s human rights. He denied him the right to live surrounded by the love of his mother. Here, from today I will fight because laws must change ».