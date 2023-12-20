Feminicide in Treviso, blackmail and misdirection with posts of Slovenian road signs

Yet another feminicidethis time the victim is one 27 years old of Spineda in the province of Trevisokilled in all probability by Bujar Fandaj, her ex-boyfriend. The woman had reported him for stalking. The 41-year-old Kosovar was stopped a short distance from his home. The carabinieri took him to the barracks in Treviso to await the validation of the arrest. It was feared – we read in Repubblica – that he had crossed the border between Italy and Slovenia. Instead it was near his house in Altivole. He had had a relationship with Vanessa Ballan for about a year, then the two broke up. She, who was a sales assistant at Eurospin, had returned with her husband Nicola Scapinello, a 28-year-old tiler. Together they had a 4 year old son. Vanessa, 27 years old, she was two or three months pregnant. She had reported the Kosovar for stalking in October 2023.

Bujar Fandaj – continues Repubblica – attempted to mislead his research. After the murder she published a video on TikTok in which he said: “That's how I am, I immediately give you heart, transparency and sincerity but Don't think about fucking me because if you fall from my heart you won't get back there again”. Then a photo on Instagram depicting a road sign on the border with Slovenia. When the carabinieri did break into his home the first time, in the morning, the house was empty. His car was parked at the entrance. In another clip on TikTok she said: “My mother raised me to be the kindest, sweetest person you'll ever meet, but If you disrespect me you will find out why I have my father's last name“.

He had left his family two years ago, in Veneto he lived alone. The prosecutor's office had ordered the acquisition of his telephone records to have evidence of stalking. But no one asked the police commissioner for action. And so yesterday Fandaj has broke a French window and entered the terraced house in via Fornasette where Vanessa lived. The police found the victim under the stairs in a lake of blood.

