La Spezia – Alfredo Zenucchi nominated a new lawyer.It's about Riccardo Balatri who will join his colleague Alberto Rimmaudo in the defense of the man, 57 years old, a former newsagent from Cremona, who killed his wife Rossella Cominotti in a hotel room in the La Spezia hinterland, in Mattarana. Balatri is a lawyer who often deals with murder cases. He recently defended, again in the province of La Spezia, Yassine Erroum, the thirty-year-old of Moroccan origins who on 12 June 2021 he stabbed his wife from whom he was now separating, Alessandra Pigajust 24 years old.

Zenucchi, we remember, confessed to having killed his wife with a hairdresser's razor. He also explained to the investigators that they should both have died according to a plan left written in one letter found in the hotel room. Only, then, things went differently: “I cut my arms and neck, but I didn't die. I couldn't do it.” The man was arrested by the police on 8 December, after a four-hour escape, in the Licciana Nardi area.