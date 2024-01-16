Life sentence for Rosario Palermo. The third Assize Court of Catania, presided over by Sebastiano Migmeni, condemned the 63-year-old for the murder and concealment of Agata Scuto's body, the 22-year-old daughter of his then partner, who disappeared on 4 June 2012 from Acireale in the Catania area. According to the prosecution, the crime was committed for prevent the young woman from being discoveredwith whom Palermo allegedly had a secret relationship, she had become pregnant. The sentence fully accepts the requests of the Prosecutor Francesco Puleio. The Court also ordered daytime isolation for one year and compensation to the civil parties to be quantified separately.

