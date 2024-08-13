Femicide, “no bureaucracy, but severe penalties”: the recipe of Argentine President Milei

In the hot summer of 2024, Italy went on vacation, except for those who cannot afford it or those who work in the tourism, catering and entertainment sectors, as well as those who choose to go at other times of the year. However, violence against women and with it the murders committed on the bodies and lives of women, they did not go on vacation. An example of this is the case of Lucia Felici in Castelnuovo di Porto, whose 82-year-old husband confessed to his guilt in the murder. The investigation documents revealed previous mistreatment and violence against the now deceased 75-year-old Mrs. Lucia. Another very recent well-known example is the murder of 72-year-old Anna Rita Morelli at the hands of her 74-year-old husband, who turned himself in to the police after firing the fatal shot. Both men are accused of voluntary homicide.

So much horror, so much violence: all senseless. All avoidable.

Educating men, and in general every human being, to respect differences of opinion, together with the concrete valorization of human life, is fundamental. It is the ABC of civil coexistence, it is the antechamber of every healthy relationship.

Argentine President Javier Milei also expressed his opinion on how to combat violence against women. A few days ago Milei spoke of “progressive hypocrisy”, claiming that “the solution to the violence that psychopaths exercise against women is not to create a Ministry of Women” and that “the only solution to reduce crime it’s being tough against those who commit it“, because – continues the Argentine president – “Increasing state bureaucracy is a moral, fiscal and political scam. It is taking advantage of a serious problem to do business.”

In Italy, Argentina and in every part of the world, the frankness of common sense and the normalization of the free existential self-management of all women, without distinctions of socio-cultural class, must not go on vacation; because no woman deserves to live her sentimental relationships as narrow, anxiety-inducing and risky relational spaces.

What should not go on vacation in our courts of justice is the certainty of punishment for those who are guilty of murder beyond any reasonable doubt, violence, harassment. Therefore, there is no need for more bureaucracy, on the contrary, there is a need for more organization: to hold fair, equitable, reasonably faster and more severe criminal trials.

*Journalist, Legal Specialist of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, PhD in “International historical-philosophical legal disciplines”, lawyer and writer