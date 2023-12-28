Home page World

Femicides are not an exclusively Italian problem: The picture shows a protest from November 2020 in Potsdam. © Markus Scholz/picture alliance/dpa

The Treccani Foundation chooses “femicide” as the word of the year in Italy. And unfortunately not without reason.

Rome – Only for 15 years the word “femicide” anchored in the Italian language, but it has come a long way. It is the word of the year in 2023 in a country where it is now used far too often. 118 femicides were committed in Italy last year. 96 of them in a family context or in the context of a relationship.

“Femicide” is word of the year 2023 in Italy: “Election underlines the urgency”

In Italy, the word of the year is chosen by a panel of the Encyclopedia of Sciences, Letters and Arts, called: Treccani.

“The choice underlines the urgency of drawing attention to the phenomenon of gender-based violence, stimulating thought and promoting constructive debate on a primarily cultural issue,” the foundation wrote in a statement Notice.

Femicide (woman murder) The word “femicide” According to Duden, means “fatal violence against women or a woman based on gender”. There are various scientific definitions for the term. It was already used in England in the 19th century. However, it only became more widespread in 1992 after a publication in the USA about the targeted killing of women by men.

It's not about how often the word is used, but about how relevant it is in everyday life, explains scientific director Valeria Della Valle. “To what extent does it appear in the press and in non-fiction?”

“Spread like wildfire”: Italy confronts the femicide problem

“Unfortunately a wake-up call,” says the newspaper La Republica firmly. Femicides in Italy are far too common. Unfortunately, there are many examples, most recently the murder of a student in November. But Italy is far from alone; there have also been numerous protests in Germany. Even more in Mexico: The country has even been called a “femicide nation.”.

Treccani is setting an example by being chosen as word of the year. And explains: “The term appeared in our language in 2001. Since then, it has spread like wildfire, like the crime it refers to.” (moe)