The assault on women continues to be a constant, precisely a few days after the commemoration of the International Women's Day. Mazatlan society, especially women, was shocked by the crime against Karen de Jesus, a mother of a family who was brutally murdered inside a motel. The possible person responsible for this femicidal act has apparently already been arrested and we will wait for the authorities of the State Prosecutor's Office do your thing.

Until mid-February, five murders against women had been recorded in Sinaloa, of which two had a file on feminicide. According to what the authorities provide, Karen's case could be determined if it is femicide.

Beyond judicial classifications, attacks on women persist and this is reflected in the increase in complaints to Immujer and the Women's Justice Center. Despite the creation of laws to protect this group of society, men continue to attack, and sometimes with greater viciousness.

Perhaps it is necessary to delve deeper into this social problem that not only disintegrates homes, leaves orphaned children and loses productive citizens for society.

