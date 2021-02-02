A man kills his wife on the street in Wiesbaden and seriously injures her sister. The police investigation continues.

two people were through on Monday (02/01/2021) killed. The dead are a 49 year old woman and a 56 year old man.

The dead woman’s 48-year-old sister was found by a shot seriously injured.

+++ 7.46 p.m.: After the fatal shots in downtown Wiesbaden The police investigation will continue on Monday morning (February 1st, 2021). The seriously injured one sister the killed woman was still unable to be questioned, said a spokesman for the prosecutor on Tuesday (02.02.2021). The results of the autopsies are still pending.

In which Femicide in Wiesbaden, had a 56 year old man according to previous knowledge, probably his first 49 year old wife shot, then theirs 48 year old sister badly injured in the head and then killed himself. According to their own statements, the police assume “family problems as a motive”.

Femicide in the middle of Wiesbaden: man kills wife after separation

+++ 11.56 am: The woman from Shot in the city center in Wiesbaden has been seriously injured, is the sister of the death sacrifice. According to initial findings I have 56 year old probably on his 49 year old wife and her sister shot, said a spokesman for the Wiesbaden public prosecutor. He then presumably aimed the weapon against himself. The wife died that 48 year old sister sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She is out of danger.

Only four weeks earlier they had Spouses separatedannounced the prosecutor. Shortly before the fact, the two women were probably traveling together in downtown Wiesbaden and met the man there. According to previous investigations, he then fired the shots, said the prosecutor’s spokesman. “As of now, no other people seem to have been involved,” said the police. The crime scene is in the Wellritzstrasse, on the outskirts of the city center in a lively area with many shops.

Man shoots woman and himself in downtown Wiesbaden

+++ 10.07 a.m .: After in the night to Monday in Wiesbaden two people through Shots died, there are more details about the incident. According to current knowledge, a 56-year-old man shot two women. One woman died from her severe injuries, the 49-year-old wife of the man. The second deceased is the 56-year-old himself who was named after the Shots at the two women turned the gun on themselves. The two are said to have split up around four weeks ago.

Rescue workers had tried unsuccessfully to revive the two people after their arrival. Another woman, probably with the Kill was traveling together, one suffered Gunshot wound on the head. According to a spokesman for the police in Wiesbaden she is not in mortal danger.

In general, we do not report suicides so that such cases do not encourage potential copycats. Reporting will only take place if the circumstances receive special public attention. If you or someone you know suffers from an existential life crisis or depression, please contact the telephone counseling on the number: 0800-1110111. Help with depression and other mental emergency situations is also available at www.deutsche-depressionshilfe.de. Help is also available from the Frankfurt Crisis Service at 069-611375. You can find more information on the website www.bsf-frankfurt.de.

Shots on the street in Wiesbaden: two dead, one injured woman

+++ 8.01 a.m .: Meanwhile, backgrounds became fatal Shots in Wiesbaden known early Monday morning. As the “Bild” newspaper reports with reference to investigative circles, the act is supposed to be one family background to have.

The Shots should therefore around 3.45 a.m. in downtown Wiesbaden have fallen. In addition to a man and a woman who are said to have died, another woman is said to have been injured in a hospital. All three people should belong to the same family.

The act has according to police on the open road happened. Both the course and the exact background are currently still unclear, the criminal police and forensics are on site.

Two people die after being shot in Wiesbaden. The police cordoned off a large area of ​​the crime scene. © Keutz TVNEWS

Police confirm: Two people shot dead in Wiesbaden

First report from Monday, February 1st, 2021, 7.12 a.m .: Wiesbaden – Two people are in on Monday Wiesbaden killed, the police confirmed on request. A third person should also go through Shots injured and seriously injured in a clinic. The background is still unclear. (Marcel Richters) *fnp.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

