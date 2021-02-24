Guadalupe Curual had repeatedly denounced Bautista Quintriqueo for gender violence. The threats were repeated since 2019, when the relationship between the two ended, and the Justice had issued a restraining order of rapprochement. None of this guaranteed Guadalupe protection. This Tuesday night, her ex-partner stabbed her to death in the heart of the city and only 400 meters from the police station.

The harassment was constant and was repeated in the days before the femicide. By message and calls, Quintriqueo had threatened with death .

“In the last 48 hours he intimidated her by WhatsApp messages and calls” and told her that “I was going to kill her and whoever is accompanying her”, detailed in dialogue with the agency Télam Valeria Navarro, sister of a friend with whom Guadalupe and her baby lived.

The profile photo of Guadalupe Curual, murdered by her former partner in the heart of Villa La Angostura.

Judicial sources revealed this Wednesday that the victim had denounced her ex-partner three times in the last 18 months.

The security director of the South Zone, inspector commissioner Daniel Castillo, in dialogue with LU5, confirmed that the man would have waited for her when she got out of the car in which she was traveling with her little daughter, chased her in the central area of ​​the town and that “the minor was left alone because when the attack began, the girl had to flee to try to escape the aggressor.”

According to the Chief Prosecutor of Villa La Angostura, Fernando Rubio, the attack by the femicide occurred when Guadalupe got out of her car with her current partner, whom Quintriqueo also attacked before murdering the woman.

News in development