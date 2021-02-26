Guadalupe Curual (21), the young woman who was murdered last Tuesday in the heart of Villa La Angostura, died of a stab in the chest that went through the heart, as revealed by the preliminary autopsy report carried out on Thursday, judicial sources informed.

The autopsy performed on Curual’s body was carried out at the headquarters of the Forensic Medical Corps of the Judicial Power of the Neuquén capital and, according to the preliminary report, the young woman received a stab in the center of the chest that pierced her heart and produced “a hypovolemic shock” that caused his death.

The victim also had a blow to the face, which he would have received during the struggle he had with the femicide in his attempt to flee.

Meanwhile, the friend who lived with the girl, said that 15 minutes before the femicide, the victim had told her that, if her ex-boyfriend found her, he was going to kill her because he had already anticipated that he was going to look for her everywhere.

“Fifteen minutes before I kill her, I spoke to her. He said yes, that he would kill her if he found her. The guy was walking downtown looking for her and he was, because he was waiting for her, he found her and killed her, “Lucia tearfully explained to the TN news channel.

Lucia was a friend of Guadalupe and had invited her to live with her after her separation with Quintriqueo and she even took care of her baby when she went out to work.

The young woman said that, in recent weeks, both had been isolated by the coronavirus and that days before they had been discharged, so they had to return to their jobs. “The guy knew we had been discharged and he was going to look for her everywhere“, he recounted.

“Guadalupe lived in fear all day. There were days when, when she had to go to work and I stayed to take care of her daughter, she told me that she was going by taxi because she was afraid that the guy was hiding on the corner. When He returned, every day he took a taxi and spent money in a taxi, because he was always afraid, “he said.

The femicide Bautista Quintriqueo was rushed from Villa La Angostura to the San Martín de los Andes hospital, after he tried to kill himself. Photo: TV capture-

Then, he explained that the last complaint that Guadalupe made against her attacker “was recently, when the guy appeared to her at the workplace and began to attack her.”

“He wanted to hit the other employees and her. He thought he was going to lose his job because of everything that happened,” he added.

On the other hand, while they wait for the Justice to deliver Guadalupe’s body to them so that they can watch over it, her father and her brothers became plaintiffs in the case and wait for the accused of femicide and the victim’s ex-partner, Juan Bautista Quintriqueo (32) , recover from your second suicide attempt so that you can be charged on the record

“We are awaiting the evolution of the defendant’s health to file charges for femicide,” said the lawyer representing Guadalupe’s family, Marcelo Hertzriken Velazco, in statements made to Radio Universidad Calf.

The lawyer confirmed that Guadalupe had made complaints of gender violence against the accused and considered that “the situation warranted another type of commitment” by the authorities.

“There are previous presentations before the Multifueros Court and before the Violence Office,” said Hertzriken Velazco, adding that the situation warranted another degree of commitment and not the imposition of a mere prohibition of approaching or patrols. “

Quintriqueo remained tonight in serious condition at the hospital in the town of San Martín de los Andes, after a second suicide attempt.

The man had already tried to kill himself when he cut himself on different parts of his body after committing the femicide in Guadalupe, when he was persecuted by witnesses who managed to detain him and hand him over to the police.

However, according to the sources of the investigation, on Wednesday night the aggressor tried to hang himself in the Villa La Angostura hospital by hanging himself with the cable of a machine that was in the room of that healthcare center.

The demands for justice multiply in La Angostura. Photo: Marcelo Martínez.

The femicide of Curual, the mother of a baby, was committed on Tuesday night on Arrayanes Avenue a few meters from Nahuel Huapi Boulevard, in the heart of the town and at a time when dozens of tourists were walking around the place.

At that time, the young woman was attacked with a stab in the chest after being pursued and intercepted in the heart of the city by her ex, whom she had denounced at least three times for gender violence.

With information from Télam.

JPE