Femicide in the USA: the father finds his daughter’s body in the trunk of her boyfriend’s car. She killed “because she left him”

Femicide in the United States where a 19 year old boy was arrested in Texas for the murder of his 21 year old girlfriend found dead in the luggage of his car. According to the Houston police, the young man confessed to having killed the girl “because she had left him”. The victim, whose identity has not been given, was last seen at 7 am on Tuesday, according to ABCnews.

Having no news about her, her family and friends started looking for her, and Ariel Cruz, her boyfriend, also took part in the search. Eventually her cell phone was located on a street in the Texan city where her car was found. But the officers who arrived on site did not force the car, since nothing seemed out of place, and simply took the missing person’s report. The girl’s family remained at the scene and the girl’s father broke the window, later finding his daughter’s body hidden in the car. A few hours later the police announced that Cruz had been indicted for murder and that the young man had confessed.