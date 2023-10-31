Savona – «I hope Allah forgives me». He pronounced these words in front of the Carabinieri Selami Bodithe forty-one year old who strangled his wife Etleva Bodi (the woman’s original surname is Kanolija but upon marriage, according to Albanian law, the woman automatically takes on her husband’s surname), 31 years old, in their home in a neighborhood in the center of Savona.

After almost two days in a deep coma, on Sunday evening, the woman of Albanian origins, hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the San Paolo hospital in Savonashe’s dead. It left four children between the ages of 5 and 13 orphaned. A huge tragedy, many lives destroyed.

Yesterday Selami Bodi should have been interrogated in Marassi prison, where he is being held on charges of murder aggravated by trivial reasons and by the fact that the act was committed against his spouse. However, it was not possible: the judge for the preliminary hearings, Laura De Dominicis, had to postpone; the man is in fact in medical isolation due to suspected tuberculosis.

As soon as possible, we will proceed with its listening. Meanwhile, the investigations, coordinated by the public prosecutor Giovanni Battista Ferro, are moving forward, looking for new elements to dig into the couple’s life.

The objective is to understand whether there have already been acts of violence in the past, before reaching the murder. According to the first elements emerging from the documents, the religious component could have a role in the motive for the crime.

The man, of Muslim faith, is described as a very severe figure, close to forms of fundamentalism. A regular visitor to the Savona mosque, he was bound by the strictest precepts. Her wife always wore long dresses and on many occasions she also covered her head and shoulders with a veil. A housewife, she went out almost exclusively with him and with her four children, whom she took care of every day. Even the use of a cell phone after a certain time would have been prohibited.

On the evening in which the crime took place, Selami Bodi and his wife had had an argument: the woman then locked herself in her room to make a telephone call. The man, hearing her voice, opened the door and put his hands around her neck until he strangled her.

When he saw her on the ground, scared, he called for help. Eighty long minutes were spent trying to resuscitate her: Etleva started breathing again, but the damage suffered was too profound. After almost two days in a coma she died.

“I left our children orphans on the street,” Selami told his wife’s cousin. Robert Spata, who arrived on site shortly afterwards. And it is the cousin who, for now, has taken care of the minors.

«The greatest – says Spata, destroyed by pain – he asked me to take him to the hospital to say goodbye to his mother before he died. She will never forget the tears on his face. She didn’t say a word. My family and I will do everything we can to ensure that the children have as normal a future as possible.”

All the family members are in shock

«We still can’t believe what happened, adds Spata. We are not aware of any arguments between the two.

They were always together, we could never have imagined such an epilogue.”

The woman’s brother, Erjon Kanolja, yesterday launched a fundraiser to support her children and be able to send Etleva’s body to Albania, where her parents and four other brothers live. «This man took the life of my innocent sister Etleva, victim of her husband and his family sick episodes of jealousy —wrote the man — That evening my nephew, only 13 years old, called me: “Uncle, come quickly”, was his cry.”

Etleva had recently undergone surgery for appendicitis: she was still weakened by the surgery. Neighbors describe her as a shy, reserved, always kind girl. She «she He took care of her roses, on her windowsill. I complimented them on how they had flowered,” says a dismayed neighbor.

The entire Villapiana neighborhood is in shock, a central and very populous area of ​​the city, where the presence of foreigners has been growing for years. Selami Bodi had been in Italy for 25 years: he had integrated well, but his roots kept him anchored to the more traditionalist and fundamentalist Islamic faith.

In the bars, near the house, they remember the woman, who was walking a few steps behind: in front of her children and her husband, with a long beard. Even in the Savona mosque the pain is palpable. «Selami Bodi – says Zahoor Ahmad Zargar, representative of the mosque – was among the most assiduous. He always took part in the celebrations. I have never seen his wife: sometimes she brought her sons with her. He was very reserved, but he often stopped to talk to his relatives. He worked in the construction sector with his relatives: they are a very large family. We are all speechless.”