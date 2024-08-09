If the initial hypotheses about Lucia Felici’s death are confirmed, this would be the second femicide in a few days.

The Capital is shaken by several violent events, one after the other, all very similar in the “characters” involved, but above all in the dynamics of oppression and domination. Another femicide today, which deserves attention, like all events like this one that raise concern for the numbers of female victims that become more and more merciless every year.

Even in this tragedy that occurred this morning there is a man, there is a woman who was killed and a case that investigators have to reconstruct. The last femicide that occurred in Rome sees another woman found lifeless, probably at the hands of her husband.

It seems like a similar case to that of Annarita Morelli. We are talking about Lucy Happy75 years old, was found dead around 8.30am on August 9th in her apartment in Castelnuovo di Porto, near the capital.

The neighbors had been immediately alarmed by the screams coming from the house, for this reason they immediately called 112. When the carabinieri arrived at the house in via Bellavista, at number 8, they found the woman’s husband, an 82-year-old man, in an evident state of confusion. The femicide that had occurred in the apartment seemed obvious to the officers who arrived on the scene.

Lucia’s lifeless body was also in the apartment. Although the circumstances are still to be ascertained, it is suspected that the cause of death was a strangulation. The theory, however, can only be confirmed by the autopsy that will be performed in the next 24 hours on the woman’s body. The elderly man was taken to the barracks and will soon be questioned by the Public Prosecutor on duty.

If the initial hypotheses are confirmed, this would be the second femicide in a few days. “Two days ago she had felt ill, she had fallen in the street,” a family friend told ‘Repubblica’. “I have known Lucia’s husband for 50 years. A respectable family. She was always very active, with three children who she often visited in Tuscany. I can’t believe he could have done something like that.”