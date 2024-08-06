Another femicide in Rome. A woman was found dead inside her car hit by a bullet in Fonte Nuova, in via Palombarese 222. The 118 rescue efforts were in vain, as they confirmed the woman’s death after she had been hit by at least one gunshot. The Carabinieri of Mentana and their colleagues from the Monterotondo company intervened on the scene and reportedly stopped the husband, who was taken to the barracks and whose position is being assessed.