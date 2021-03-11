The Buenos Aires Ombudsman’s Office requested the impeachment of the Justice of the Peace of the Buenos Aires city of Rojas, Luciano Callegari, considering that he showed “negligence and breach of his duties” in the face of complaints of gender violence made against the accused of killing Úrsula Bahillo.

“Judge did not defend the victim, delayed issuing protection measures and he never judged from a gender perspective, among other serious flaws, which made femicide unfortunately an announced end, ”said the ombudsman, Guido Lorenzino, when formulating the request together with the organizations that are part of the Council to the Prevention of Violence (Copreviol).

It is the second request for impeachment against Callegari. The previous one had been presented by the NGO Usina de Justicia, a few days after the femicide.

Úrsula Bahillo was 18 years old. She was stabbed to death.

Úrsula, 18, was stabbed to death on February 8, in the town of Rojas. For the crime, his ex-partner, the Buenos Aires policeman Matías Ezequiel Martinez, was arrested, whom the victim had denounced several times for exercising violence, threats and harassment.

The crime unleashed a strong reaction in Rojas. Callegari was singled out by Úrsula’s family not only for not having detained Martínez after the victim’s complaints, but also for not having handed over the panic button that they had to assign to the young woman after the repeated violation of the perimeter restriction of the Buenos Aires police officer.

The request for jury to Callegari is based on the fact that “it revealed a lack of knowledge of the human rights regulations in relation to the protection of victims of crimes in general, and especially those who suffer gender violence,” said the Defense in a statement.

Furthermore, it is considered that “showed apathy, and given the progression of acts of violence, it only administered preventive measures with unjustifiable slowness and failed to ensure their material realization, even when the aggressor had a long history of violence in the family and work environment. “

In turn, the agency considers that the judge “applied a biased view, bearing sexist and discriminatory stereotypes, which were revealed by ordering a psychological assessment on the victim instead of concentrating on the figure of the aggressor “.

Faced with this scenario, the request for impeachment was formulated on the grounds that Callegari showed “a gross negligence in the exercise of their duties and it operated with an evident lack of knowledge of the current national and international law for the protection of victims. “

In the statement they listed some of the errors. “It did not make contact with the victim; it omitted information and assistance, nor did it order specialized assistance and protection; and it unjustifiably delayed the issuance of measures or controlled their effectiveness,” they stated.

Nor did it take any action in the face of the defendant’s disobedience or request information from his workplace, which would have shown the complaints of violence he already had, and failed to comply with the duty to judge from a gender perspective, to administer justice without the use of stereotypes and prejudices. They added from the Ombudsman’s Office.

“A review of the facts shows us that it was another death that could have been prevented“Lorenzino pointed out.

