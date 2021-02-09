The femicide of an 18-year-old girl It shook the city of Rojas, in the northwest of the province of Buenos Aires, which on Monday night mobilized to the local police station in a march that ended with incidents.

Úrsula Bahillo, 18, was stabbed to death in the rural area of ​​Guido Spano. As reported by the local media Today Rojas, the main suspect is Matías Ezequiel Martínez, 25, a member of a security force and the young woman’s former partner.

Martínez had been denounced for gender violence and the Justice had imposed a restraining order on February 5.

“She screamed! She desperately asked for help, she reported it, 18 complaints she made and they laughed in her face! She said” if one day I don’t come back, break everything “; she said it, she looked dead, that this day she would arrive because they never took care of her, he followed her, threatened her, did not leave her alone, she could never be calm! She was followed by kidnapping and killed her! It was a foretold death … “, they reported in an Instagram post that he launched proclaims it #JusticiaPorUrsula.

Danna Villalba, author of the text claiming Justice, said that not only Úrsula denounced Martínez for gender violence. “It was also Belen who denounced him, he threatened her with death and pointed his gun at her in front of her children, but luckily Belen is alive. He raped a disabled girl, he had many complaints from so many women who suffered violence from The girls suffered who knows how many things, they denounced him and waited for justice and never anything, both they and Úrsula wanted protection, but they gave it to him, they cover him, they take care of him and laugh along with him! ” .

Úrsula’s murder sparked protests. The girl’s friends and family gathered in the Plaza San Martín and it all ended with rubber bullets and bullfights.

Patricia Nassutti, Úrsula’s mother, spoke at the mobilization and demanded justice: “Months ago we had denounced the harassment of this person towards my daughter, until one weekend when we went to the women’s police station and they mentioned that they did not take the complaint because it was the weekend ”as detailed by the Rojas Ciudad website.

“I ask you to stay until all the authorities come down, so that there is justice.” “My husband broke everything, he hurt himself, that’s why I’m alone.”

News in development