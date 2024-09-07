Femicide in Pesaro, man kills wife with knife in front of three children

Femicide during the night in the Pesaro area, in Montemaggiore al Metauro: a 54-year-old man stabbed his wife, a 38-year-old of Brazilian origins, to death.

The fatal attack is said to have occurred around 2:00 AM last night, in front of the couple’s three children, the eldest of the three just fourteen years old. The alarm was raised by neighbors who had heard the woman’s screams from the house. The 38-year-old was taken to the Torrette hospital in Ancona by helicopter ambulance and died there.

The Carabinieri intervened on the scene and the man is now under arrest at the Fano barracks.