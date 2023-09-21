Women murdered by their partners or former colleagues with 23 machetes, 40 stab wounds or set on fire in front of their children. These are femicides that have occurred in recent years in Panama that denote a “naturalization” of violence against women and that it is carried out with increasing viciousness, experts told EFE.

The figures for homicides of women in Panama are low when compared to other countries in the region. Between last January and August, 31 cases occurred in the Central American country, 21 classified as violent deaths and 10 as femicides, according to statistics from the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office).

But in the opinion of Suky Yard, founder of the Vida Mujer Foundation, dedicated to caring for victims of gender violence, Panama’s figures are “worrying” for a country of only 4.2 million inhabitants.

Yard, a lawyer by profession, and the psychologist and consultant Eusebia Solís agreed that the classification of feminicide has weaknesses that throw many of these cases into the statistics of violent death.

“How is it that the number of feminicides went down after the law that criminalizes it came into effect (2013) and the number of violent deaths increased, if there are no prevention campaigns against feminicide? By magic?” asked Solís, a specialist in the study of women and gender.

Yard pointed out that this debate on the classification of feminicide does not seek to create “alarm, but rather to truly visualize the scenario” of this problem in Panama.

Premeditation and cruelty

This “scenario” of feminicide in Panama “is extremely overwhelming. I have been there, I have reviewed folders, I have seen what a woman’s body looks like when she is murdered with 40 stab wounds, all in the chest,” Yard said.

“Do you know that they put another woman into a taxi with all the premeditation and set it on fire and it was her daughters who tried to put it out. That they gave the other 23 blows with machetes and that her mother in an oral trial say that the last thing he could say to his daughter was ‘forgive me, I couldn’t defend you’. I mean, that’s Dantesque,” he highlighted.

These cases indicate “the reality, the anger and the hatred that exists. We have a serious public health problem in terms of domestic violence, we have a serious problem in terms of prevention, to safeguard and protect the lives of women, and the most what we have is that, as a country, we do not recognize it,” said the lawyer.

The normalization or naturalization of gender violence

“There is a naturalization of violence in a country like ours, we see it in the increase in reports of domestic violence. For me, the figure of feminicide is the tip of the iceberg of this violence,” said Solís, agreeing on this with Yard .

Even Panamanian society “can see a violent event, but does not react, does not condemn”, an attitude that is exposed, for example when in the neighborhood it is known that a neighbor hits his wife, but every morning they greet him “as if nothing”.

“We have a society that when a man on the street messes with a minor, behaves in a lustful manner, compliments her, does not condemn. We simply continue as if nothing had happened and then we are surprised by the data on sexual violence against minors, which are the majority of the victims” of this crime in the country, he added.

Both experts pointed out that the protection of women requires more and true state policies and financial resources to put them into practice, in addition to comprehensive education that changes the mentality of society.

“Some public policies have been generated, such as Law 82 for the prevention of violence, but it does not have a budget that allows this law to permeate and its objective to be fulfilled (…) The responsibility of having a society free of violence falls on it to the State, because it is the one that has the resources, the structures, the personnel,” to do so, said Solís.

EFE consulted the Public Ministry and the Ministry of Women about this problem, but did not receive a response.

