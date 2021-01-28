A 20-year-old girl was found murdered by a stab in the chest in his house in the town of Olta, in La Rioja, and for the femicide they arrested the couple of the victim.

The incident occurred last night, around 10 p.m., in a house located in that town located almost 200 kilometers from the provincial capital, where the girl lived, identified as Melina Rojas Urbano, 20 years old.

According to police sources, the young woman’s mother called 101 of the Riojan Police Prevention Guard to report that her daughter was in her room, lying on the floor and totally bloody.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found that the young woman was dead, that she had a stab wound to the chest and that next to the body was a knife.

The preliminary report of the autopsy revealed on Wednesday that Rojas Urbano died as a result of a serious heart wound caused by a knife.

Meanwhile, for the femicide, the victim’s partner, identified as Mauro Edgardo Peña, 35 years old and also a native of Olta, at the request of the Criminal Correctional Investigation Judge of the third Judicial district, Adriana Loureiro, in charge of the investigation.

Peña was housed in the Alcaidía of the First Police Station of the city of Chamical.

The young woman had been denouncing on social networks that she was a victim of gender violence by her partner.

Melina Rojas Urbano denounced on several occasions through her social networks that she suffered gender violence. Capture Facebook

According to local media, the victim would be the niece of the former mayor and provincial deputy, Juan Urbano.

Several associations for the fight against violence against women, friends and relatives of Melina Rojas called a march to demand justice for the young woman murdered next Saturday in the central squares of different parts of the Province of La Rioja at 7:00 p.m.